Afghanistan's Naseer Khan Maroofkhil claims seven-fer on Test debut: Details
What's the story
Afghanistan's debutant left-arm spinner, Naseer Khan Maroofkhil, turned the tide in the first innings of the second Test against Zimbabwe in Sharjah. Despite 90-plus scores from Innocent Kaia (90) and Brendan Taylor (119), Naseer's seven-wicket haul helped Afghanistan claw their way back into the match. His efforts meant Zimbabwe finished at 339/10 despite cruising at 200/1 at one stage. Here we look at Naseer's performance and stats.
Match progression
A fine spell from the youngster
Zimbabwe started strong with Kaia and Ben Curran putting up a 98-run opening stand.
However, Naseer Khan broke the partnership on his very first ball after lunch on Day 1, getting Curran out LBW for 44.
Despite this setback, Kaia and Brendan Taylor kept the momentum going for Zimbabwe with a solid second-wicket partnership of 102 runs.
Naseer went on to trap both set batters.
Turning point
Naseer's spell triggers Zimbabwe's batting collapse
Naseer's aggressive bowling triggered a batting collapse for Zimbabwe.
Kaia, who was batting on 96, attempted a slog sweep but was trapped in front of the stumps.
Captain Brian Bennett tried to attack Naseer but ended up getting out for a duck.
Wessly Madhevere (3) tried to hit Naseer over long-off but was caught by Ziaur Rahman after the ball kept low.
Graeme Cremer (7) and Vincent Masekesa (0) were his other victims.
Stats
Naseer joins these names
Naseer finished with seven wickets for 151 runs across 44 overs (12 maidens), becoming only the second Afghan bowler to claim a seven-wicket haul on Test debut, as per Cricinfo.
He joined fast bowler Ziaur Rahman, who accomplished 7/97 during the Harare Test match against Zimbabwe in October last year.
Rashid Khan (7/66 vs Zimbabwe, 2025 and 7/137 vs Zimbabwe, 2021) is the only other Afghan bowler to claim seven wickets in an innings.
Information
40 wickets in FC cricket
Naseer also claimed his maiden seven-fer in First-Class cricket, as his previous best innings figures were 6/55. The 20-year-old has now raced to 40 wickets across 11 matches (17 innings) at an average of 16-plus. His tally includes three five-wicket hauls and two four-fers.