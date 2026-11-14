Afghanistan's Naseer Khan Maroofkhil claims seven-fer on Test debut: Details 

Zimbabwe started strong with Kaia and Ben Curran putting up a 98-run opening stand.

However, Naseer Khan broke the partnership on his very first ball after lunch on Day 1, getting Curran out LBW for 44.

Despite this setback, Kaia and Brendan Taylor kept the momentum going for Zimbabwe with a solid second-wicket partnership of 102 runs.

Naseer went on to trap both set batters.