Nathan Ellis ruled out of England T20I series with injury
What's the story
Australian pacer Nathan Ellis has been ruled out of the upcoming five-match T20I series against England. The decision comes as he continues to recover from a side strain injury. The injury was sustained during Australia's ODI series against South Africa in September, which resulted in a 1-2 defeat for the team.
Replacement announcement
Ben Dwarshuis replaces Ellis in T20I squad
Left-arm pacer Ben Dwarshuis has been announced as Ellis's replacement in the T20I squad.
This will be Dwarshuis's first international match since Australia's ODI series in Bangladesh in June.
The change comes as Australia prepare for their upcoming clash against England, starting with the first T20I on November 21 in Melbourne.
Information
Australia's updated squad for England T20Is
Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Spencer Johnson, Mitch Owen, Lachlan Shaw, Adam Zampa.
Squad changes
Meredith joins ODI squad as Beardman is rested
Meanwhile, Riley Meredith has joined Australia's ODI squad in Adelaide ahead of the last two matches of the series.
He has been included in the playing XI instead of Mahli Beardman.
The decision comes as part of workload management considering Beardman's history with back injuries.
Notably, Beardman had a stellar debut performance in the series opener where he took six wickets.