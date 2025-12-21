Hamstring injury likely to end Nathan Lyon's Ashes campaign: Details 

Australia's veteran spinner Nathan Lyon has been ruled out of the remainder of the third Ashes Test match in Adelaide due to a right hamstring injury. The 38-year-old sustained the injury while fielding on the fine-leg boundary, diving to stop a potential four before immediately pulling up and clutching his right leg. He was seen on crutches leaving Adelaide Oval before lunch on Day 5 for a scan on the injury.

Uncertain future Lyon's injury raises doubts for future matches Lyon's injury comes as a major blow to Australia, especially since he had already bowled a heavy workload of 53 overs in the match. The incident also raises serious doubts over his availability for the final two Tests in Melbourne and Sydney. The timing couldn't be worse as only four days are separating each fixture. Notably, Lyon bowled well in the game and claimed a total of five wickets - 2/70 and 3/77.

Injury impact Lyon's injury history and Australia's bowling woes This isn't the first time Lyon has suffered a major injury during the Ashes. He had also suffered a series-ending right calf injury in 2023 while running for a ball at Lord's. The current hamstring issue is particularly concerning as it affects his right leg again, which had previously sustained a major calf strain that ruled him out of the last three Ashes Tests in 2023.