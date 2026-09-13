How Naveen-ul-Haq dealt with injury layoff: Afghan pacer reflects
What's the story
Afghanistan's leading fast bowler, Naveen-ul-Haq, is set to don his national jersey after nearly two years. He will feature in the impending three-match T20I series against India in New Delhi. The player has been out of action due to a string of injuries but is now ready to make his comeback. Naveen made his international debut for Afghanistan in 2016 at just 17 and has since been a key player for the team.
Rehabilitation struggle
Rehab was a lonely experience for Naveen
Naveen opened up about his tough rehab journey, calling it a "lonely" and "very tough time for a person."
He revealed that the stress fracture in his right shoulder healed within eight to 10 weeks, but he had to undergo a second surgery for labrum repair.
During the first six weeks of rehab in the UK, he had to sit while sleeping.
Career highlights
A look at his career so far
Naveen has been a vital part of Afghanistan's cricketing journey since his debut. He captained the team to its first-ever ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup knockout stage.
The 26-year-old was also instrumental in Afghanistan's impressive run in the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where he took 13 wickets at an average of 12.30 and an economy rate of six runs per over.
Comeback aspirations
Stress fracture kept Naveen out of T20 WC
Naveen was initially named in Afghanistan's squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup but had to withdraw due to a stress fracture in his right shoulder.
He watched Afghanistan's heartbreaking double super-over match against South Africa from Ahmedabad, wishing he could have been there for the team.
Now, with his body ready at 26, Naveen is eager to return and make his mark on the field.
Series anticipation
On ODI retirement and upcoming India series
Naveen also spoke about his ODI retirement in 2023 due to injury concerns.
He is now looking forward to the bilateral series against India.
He highlighted that many players in this version of the Afghanistan team have been playing together since their U-19 days in 2018.
As of now, Naveen has taken 67 wickets from 48 T20Is at an average of 18.73. His economy rate reads 7.78.