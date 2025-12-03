Premier League: Sergio Romero helps Tottenham hold Newcastle United 2-2

Tottenham Hotspur managed to salvage a dramatic 2-2 draw against Newcastle United at St James's Park. Matchday 14 of the Premier League 2025-26 season saw the visitors score a 95th-minute equalizer to ease the pressure on manager Thomas Frank. The draw also ended Spurs's three-match losing streak in all competitions. Cristian Romero was the star of the night, scoring both goals for his team. Here's more.

Match highlights Newcastle take the lead, Spurs respond Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes broke the deadlock in the 71st minute, putting Tottenham on the back foot. Nick Woltemade provided the assist for Guimaraes. However, Romero quickly leveled things up for his side with a header from Mohammed Kudus's cross in the 78th minute. The match took a controversial turn when Anthony Gordon scored from a penalty awarded after Rodrigo Bentancur fouled Dan Burn.

Late drama Romero's overhead kick secures a draw for Spurs With the match heading toward its conclusion, Gordon's penalty seemed to have sealed Tottenham's fate. But in stoppage time, Romero scored an overhead kick that found its way through a crowded penalty area and past Aaron Ramsdale. The goal came from Spurs's second shot on target of the night and ensured his side walked away with a point from the encounter.

Match dynamics Newcastle's dominance and Spurs's resilience Newcastle dominated the match, with Joelinton hitting the post and Harvey Barnes forcing a smart save from Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. Despite being under pressure, Tottenham showed signs of resilience and improved their performance as the game progressed. Romero's late equalizer not only salvaged a point for his side but also gave Frank some much-needed breathing room amid mounting criticism from fans.

Information A look at the points table With this draw, Tottenham are placed 11th. This was their 5th draw of the season (W5 D4). Newcastle, who extended their unbeaten run to three Premier League matches, are 13th. Both Tottenham and Newcastle own 19 points each. Spurs are ahead on goal difference.