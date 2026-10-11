NZ to wear special jersey during India ODI series: Details
What's the story
New Zealand's cricket team will don a special limited-edition jersey during their upcoming ODI series against India. The move marks a century of sporting ties between the two nations. The Blackcaps will wear the Kotahitanga ODI Shirt, which blends Maori and Indian artistic traditions to celebrate their shared history, cultural connection, and mutual respect.
Design collaboration
Maori and Indian artistic traditions
The unique shirt has been designed by artists Ben Thomason ( Ngati Raukawa ki Te Tonga), Shiv Narandas (Gujarat), and Jai Pancha (Gujarat). Their collaboration brings together elements from both cultures, depicting their intertwined histories.
The design features Maori kowhaiwhai patterns over a background of haehae lines, connecting the living with those who have passed away while honoring those who helped build the relationship between New Zealand and India.
Cultural integration
Incorporates 3 Indian motifs
The jersey design also incorporates three Indian motifs: the lotus (India's national flower), a repeating ogee pattern inspired by Indian architecture, and the mandala.
These elements serve as unifying symbols and fit seamlessly with Maori design systems.
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Glenn Critchley praised the shirt for highlighting sport's ability to bring different cultures together.
Collector's item
A collector's item , says Critchley
Critchley said, "We hope this shirt will be a collector's item treasured by New Zealand and Indian cricket fans for years to come."
He emphasized the balance between distinct Maori and Indian designs that represent the bond between their nations.
The shirt was designed with kotahitanga (unity) as its guiding principle, according to Thomason.
Narandas described working on this project as a meaningful experience, hoping everyone could feel the energy put into it and wear it with pride.
Twitter Post
NZ's new jersey!
The limited-edition Kotahitanga ODI shirt by Castore 🌿 🪷— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 10, 2026
Buy yours now at https://t.co/QmhJAXWozn or selected Rebel Sport stores. pic.twitter.com/Low9ib2lf8