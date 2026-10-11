NZ to wear special jersey during India ODI series: Details

The unique shirt has been designed by artists Ben Thomason ( Ngati Raukawa ki Te Tonga), Shiv Narandas (Gujarat), and Jai Pancha (Gujarat). Their collaboration brings together elements from both cultures, depicting their intertwined histories.

The design features Maori kowhaiwhai patterns over a background of haehae lines, connecting the living with those who have passed away while honoring those who helped build the relationship between New Zealand and India.