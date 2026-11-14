India eye series win against NZ in 5th ODI: Preview
What's the story
India will be looking to put their batting woes behind them and clinch the five-match ODI series against New Zealand on Sunday, November 15. Despite leading 2-1, India's victories have been far from convincing, with a major concern being their batting performance. The fourth ODI saw India bundled out for 89 while chasing 334, raising concerns over their ability to handle similar conditions in the 2027 ODI World Cup. Here is the preview of the series decider.
Pitch
Pitch report and streaming information
The Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui is likely to offer a similar pitch as the fourth ODI.
The new ball is expected to swing and seam, making it tough for batters.
However, batting conditions are likely to improve as the match progresses.
Meanwhile, the match will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network and streamed online on SonyLIV app and website (7:30am IST).
Match conditions
Weather forecast and other details
The weather is expected to be clear for the match.
Shreyas Iyer, India's captain for the last two ODIs, noted a big difference between the first and second innings in terms of wicket behavior.
The toss has favored India throughout this series, and if it does again, their choice will be interesting to see.
Notably, many of India's first-choice players, including skipper Shubman Gill, have left the ODI squad to prepare for the Test series.
Match preview
Will Young returns to form for NZ
New Zealand will be hoping to capitalize on their dominant win in the fourth ODI and level the series.
The absence of Matt Henry, who took six wickets in the last match, will come as a major relief for India.
However, they still have fourth ODI's centurion Will Young's return to form and other bowlers stepping up in Henry's absence.
Notably, New Zealand will try to prevent a first ODI series defeat at home in seven years.
Squad changes
Both teams expected to field reshaped bowling attacks
Both teams are expected to field reshaped bowling attacks.
With Henry and Kyle Jamieson unavailable, Jacob Duffy and Blair Tickner could replace them in the New Zealand XI.
Meanwhile, India may bring in Mohammed Siraj for Gurnoor Brar, who has been added to the Test squad.
They could also consider a pace option like Yash Thakur in place of Kuldeep Yadav, who underperformed in the last game.
H2H
Head-to-head record
According to Cricinfo, India hold an edge over New Zealand in ODIs. In 127 head-to-head clashes, India won 65 while New Zealand managed 53 wins.
The tally includes eight no-results and one tied match.
The two sides met earlier this year in a three-ODI series on Indian soil.
Despite losing the opener, the Kiwis prevailed 2-1.
Meanwhile, India have won just two of the 10 bilateral ODI series on NZ soil - 3-1 in 2009 and 4-1 in 2019.
Line-ups
Here are the probable XIs
New Zealand Probable XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Will Young, Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kristian Clarke, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher.
India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav/Yash Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.
Performers
Performers in spotlight
With 1,978 runs at 54.94, Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer versus NZ in ODIs (100s: 7, 50s: 11, 0s: 2).
Young's career-best 108-ball 125 in the previous game is the second-highest score by a Kiwi opener against India in ODIs.
Arshdeep Singh has claimed five wickets across three outings in this series (ER: 5.22).
Jacob Duffy has played two games in this series, claiming three-fers in both affairs.
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