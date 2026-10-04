China Open 2026: Nikola Bartunkova stuns Aryna Sabalenka, reaches landmarks

Bartunkova started the match strong by breaking Sabalenka's serve. She defended five break points in a crucial sixth game to keep her lead at 4-2.

Though Bartunkova missed three chances for a double break, she held her next two service games to love and wrapped up the first set 6-4.

In the second set, Bartunkova broke again early and didn't face any break points thereafter.

Overall, the Czech star converted three of eight break chances.