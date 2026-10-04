China Open 2026: Nikola Bartunkova stuns Aryna Sabalenka, reaches landmarks
What's the story
In a major upset, Czech player Nikola Bartunkova knocked world number two Aryna Sabalenka out of the 2026 China Open. The match in Beijing on Sunday ended with a straight-set victory (6-4, 6-3) for Bartunkova, who is ranked 34th in the world. This not only marked her biggest career win but also her second appearance in the Round of 16 at a WTA 1000 event.
Match analysis
A look at match summary
Bartunkova started the match strong by breaking Sabalenka's serve. She defended five break points in a crucial sixth game to keep her lead at 4-2.
Though Bartunkova missed three chances for a double break, she held her next two service games to love and wrapped up the first set 6-4.
In the second set, Bartunkova broke again early and didn't face any break points thereafter.
Overall, the Czech star converted three of eight break chances.
Player performance
Key records for Bartunkova
According to WTA, this was Bartunkova's second career win over a Top 10 player with a 2-5 record against them overall.
Her previous win came against the then-No. 10 Belinda Bencic in this year's Australian Open second round.
This was also the second instance of Bartunkova reaching the Round of 16 at a WTA 1000 event. She also reached this stage in Rome.
Career highlights
Bartunkova eyes quarterfinals berth
Bartunkova now has 22 wins, including 16 on hard courts, in the ongoing season. This is now already her most successful season so far.
In June, she finished as the Birmingham Open finalist.
The Czech player will next face Austria's Sinja Kraus for a spot in the China Open quarterfinals. She holds a 1-0 record against Kraus from their previous encounter in Hechingen in 2025.
Form
Notable defeat for Sabalenka
On the other hand, Sabalenka lost only her second match against an opponent ranked outside the Top 20 in 2026. She has played 24 matches this year.
The world number two is now 46-10 in the season, having won three titles.
Sabalenka, the four-time Grand Slam champion, was coming off a defeat in the US Open final to Elena Rybakina.