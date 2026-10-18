Will Novak Djokovic make 2026 ATP Finals? Road ahead
What's the story
Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis legend, has accepted a wild card entry for the upcoming Swiss Indoors Basel tournament. This will be his fourth appearance at the ATP 500 event and first since 2011. In 2009, he defeated Roger Federer to win the title. The 39-year-old has an impressive 12-2 record at this tournament, according to ATP. The tournament, starting October 24, could be critical for Djokovic to make the ATP Finals.
Tournament goals
Djokovic's quest for ATP Finals qualification
Djokovic is on a quest to reach the ATP Finals, the prestigious season-ending championships, for the 17th time. He currently sits in 11th place in the Race To Turin.
The seven-time ATP Finals champion needs to break into the top nine to qualify for it.
However, his task is now easier with Jannik Sinner's withdrawal from the remaining season due to a knee injury.
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Incredible ATP Finals record
Djokovic has the most ATP Finals titles, winning seven championships. He remains the only player to claim the prestigious season-ending trophy across three different decades. Djokovic (50) is only behind Federer (59) in terms of match wins.
Recent achievements
Djokovic eyes 103rd career title
Earlier this month, Djokovic won his 102nd tour-level title in Beijing by defeating Alex de Minaur in the final.
The Serb will now join Felix Auger-Aliassime, Ben Shelton, and Taylor Fritz in Basel later this month.
Djokovic concluded his 2026 Grand Slam season with a 12-3 record. He lost the Australian Open final to Carlos Alcaraz before suffering a third-round exit at Roland Garros.
Djokovic reached the Wimbledon semi-final and had a shocking first-round exit at the US Open.
Schedule changes
Changes in Djokovic's schedule
Djokovic's return to Basel is a major change in his schedule after he had said that Paris Masters would be his only tournament before the ATP Finals.
The postponement of the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Saudi Arabia to late December has also affected his plans.
Apart from the immediate goal of qualifying for Turin, Djokovic is also eyeing the 2027 Australian Open, which will run from January 17.