Novak Djokovic wins his 7th China Open title: Key stats
What's the story
Novak Djokovic claimed his seventh China Open title on Tuesday, as Australia's Alex de Minaur was forced to retire due to a groin injury in the final. De Minaur left the court for medical attention after losing the first-set tiebreak but returned with his left thigh heavily bandaged. However, he had to stop after winning just one game in the second set, trailing 7-6(3), 0-1 at that point.
Milestone achievement
Djokovic closing in on Federer's record of 103 titles
The win at the China Open is Djokovic's 102nd tour-level title, just one shy of Roger Federer's 103 and seven behind Jimmy Connors's Open Era record of 109.
The victory also extends his unbeaten run at this ATP 500 event to an impressive 34-0.
This win also marks a significant milestone for Djokovic as he becomes the first man in the Open Era to win a tour-level trophy in 21 consecutive seasons.
Rankings boost
Djokovic moves up in ATP Race to Turin standings
The win at the China Open has propelled Djokovic six places up to ninth in the PIF ATP Live Race to Turin.
He now leads De Minaur, who is placed 10th, by 140 points.
This significantly improves his chances of qualifying for the Nitto ATP Finals later this year.
Player sentiments
I didn't want to finish like this, says de Minaur
After the match, an emotional de Minaur apologized to fans for not being able to continue.
"I want to say sorry to all the amazing fans who came to watch this match," he said. "I didn't want to finish like this, so I'm really sorry."
The fifth seed expressed his hope of returning next year and thanked his team for their support throughout the week.
Tournament reflections
It's been a long time since I played here: Djokovic
Djokovic, who last played the China Open in 2015, reminisced about his journey at the tournament during the trophy ceremony.
He said, "It's been 11 years since I last played here. I always have high expectations of myself and always want to visualize myself with the trophy."
Despite physical and health issues this year, he was able to compete at a high level throughout the week.