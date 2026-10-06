Novak Djokovic wins his 7th China Open title: Key stats

The win at the China Open is Djokovic's 102nd tour-level title, just one shy of Roger Federer's 103 and seven behind Jimmy Connors's Open Era record of 109.

The victory also extends his unbeaten run at this ATP 500 event to an impressive 34-0.

This win also marks a significant milestone for Djokovic as he becomes the first man in the Open Era to win a tour-level trophy in 21 consecutive seasons.