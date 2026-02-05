Australia's Adam Zampa averages 13.69 in T20 World Cup: Stats

Adam Zampa , one of the most lethal T20 bowlers, will lead Australia's spin attack in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. The wrist-spinner, despite being injured at present, is a pivotal asset for Australia, heading into the subcontinent. Zampa is currently Australia's highest wicket-taker in the ICC tournament. Have a look at his stellar numbers.

Numbers A look at his numbers Since making his debut in 2016, Zampa has been Australia's mainstay spinner in white-ball cricket. Until the 2024 edition, the wrist-spinner snapped up 36 wickets from 21 T20 World Cup matches at an average of 13.69. Zampa is the only Australian spinner with a fifer in the tournament. Former pacer James Faulkner is another Australian with a five-wicket haul.

Information Best figures for Australia Zampa's 5/19 against Bangladesh from the 2021 edition are the best figures for an Australian bowler in T20 World Cup history. He surpassed Faulkner's figures of 5/27 against Pakistan in 2016 (Mohali).

Information Second-most wickets for Australia in an edition According to ESPNcricinfo, Zampa has the second-most wickets for Australia in a T20 World Cup edition. He took 13 wickets at 12.07 in Australia's victorious 2021 campaign. Only Dirk Nannes is ahead of Zampa on this list (14 wickets in 2009).

