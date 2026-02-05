Australia's Adam Zampa averages 13.69 in T20 World Cup: Stats
Adam Zampa, one of the most lethal T20 bowlers, will lead Australia's spin attack in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. The wrist-spinner, despite being injured at present, is a pivotal asset for Australia, heading into the subcontinent. Zampa is currently Australia's highest wicket-taker in the ICC tournament. Have a look at his stellar numbers.
A look at his numbers
Since making his debut in 2016, Zampa has been Australia's mainstay spinner in white-ball cricket. Until the 2024 edition, the wrist-spinner snapped up 36 wickets from 21 T20 World Cup matches at an average of 13.69. Zampa is the only Australian spinner with a fifer in the tournament. Former pacer James Faulkner is another Australian with a five-wicket haul.
Best figures for Australia
Zampa's 5/19 against Bangladesh from the 2021 edition are the best figures for an Australian bowler in T20 World Cup history. He surpassed Faulkner's figures of 5/27 against Pakistan in 2016 (Mohali).
Second-most wickets for Australia in an edition
According to ESPNcricinfo, Zampa has the second-most wickets for Australia in a T20 World Cup edition. He took 13 wickets at 12.07 in Australia's victorious 2021 campaign. Only Dirk Nannes is ahead of Zampa on this list (14 wickets in 2009).
Most T20I wickets for Australia
Zampa is currently Australia's only bowler with 100-plus wickets in T20I cricket by a distance. His closest rivals are Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc (79 each). In 111 matches, the leg-spinner has taken 139 wickets at a remarkable average of 20.99. His tally includes an economy rate of 7.37. Zampa also has 3 four-wicket hauls and a fifer.