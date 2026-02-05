How Quinton de Kock has fared in T20 World Cup
What's the story
Star opener Quinton de Kock will lead South Africa's top order in the impending ICC T20 World Cup, starting February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. The Proteas would pin hopes on his experience of the subcontinent conditions. De Kock, who helped the Proteas reach the final in 2024, has over 653 runs in the tournament. Here are the key stats.
Runs
Second-most runs for SA in the tournament
According to ESPNcricinfo, de Kock is currently South Africa's second-highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup. He is only behind AB de Villiers, who bowed out with 717 runs at nearly 30. Across 27 matches, the left-handed batter has racked up 653 runs at an average of 25.11. His tally includes a strike rate of 134.36 with four half-centuries.
Information
His highest score
De Kock's highest T20 World Cup score came in the 2024 edition. He smashed a 40-ball 74 as the Proteas beat hosts USA by 18 runs in North Sound. De Kock smashed 7 fours and 5 sixes.
Information
Joint second-most wicketkeeping dismissals
According to ESPNcricinfo, de Kock also has the joint second-most wicketkeeping dismissals in T20 World Cup history with Pakistan's Kamran Akmal (30). They are only behind India's MS Dhoni (32). De Kock's 23 catches are also the most for a player.
Career
A look at his career
In a career spanning 14 years, de Kock has been South Africa's mainstay top-order batter across formats. He is the highest run-scorer for the Proteas in T20I cricket. In 102 matches, he has compiled 2,914 runs at 31.67. His strike rate reads 142.70. De Kock is one of only three South African batters with multiple tons in the format (2).