How Quinton de Kock has fared in T20 World Cup

Star opener Quinton de Kock will lead South Africa's top order in the impending ICC T20 World Cup , starting February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. The Proteas would pin hopes on his experience of the subcontinent conditions. De Kock, who helped the Proteas reach the final in 2024, has over 653 runs in the tournament. Here are the key stats.

Runs Second-most runs for SA in the tournament According to ESPNcricinfo, de Kock is currently South Africa's second-highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup. He is only behind AB de Villiers, who bowed out with 717 runs at nearly 30. Across 27 matches, the left-handed batter has racked up 653 runs at an average of 25.11. His tally includes a strike rate of 134.36 with four half-centuries.

Information His highest score De Kock's highest T20 World Cup score came in the 2024 edition. He smashed a 40-ball 74 as the Proteas beat hosts USA by 18 runs in North Sound. De Kock smashed 7 fours and 5 sixes.

Information Joint second-most wicketkeeping dismissals According to ESPNcricinfo, de Kock also has the joint second-most wicketkeeping dismissals in T20 World Cup history with Pakistan's Kamran Akmal (30). They are only behind India's MS Dhoni (32). De Kock's 23 catches are also the most for a player.

