Zimbabwe's Nyasha Gwanzura stuns India with three-fer: Key stats
What's the story
India avoided what could have been a stunning upset against Zimbabwe in the 1st WT20I at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Spinner Nyasha Gwanzura reduced them to 19/4 in a modest chase of 115 runs. She took three wickets to demolish India's top order. However, Niki Prasad and Deepti Sharma then got India home. Here are the key stats.
Chase
India falter with Gwanzura's spell
Chasing a paltry 115, India were 14/0 after the first over.
However, Nyasha Gwanzura dismissed Indian captain Smriti Mandhana and Anushka Sharma in the second over to add turbulence.
In the next over, former skipper Harmanpreet Kaur fell to Michelle Mavunga. Gwanzura then removed the dangerous Shafali Verma, leaving India at 19/4.
Deepti and Niki then steadied the ship, scripting India's four-wicket win.
Numbers
The pick of Zimbabwe's bowlers
Nyasha Gwanzura was the pick of Zimbabwe's bowlers, taking 3/18 in three overs.
The spin-bowling all-rounder raced to 25 wickets from 41 WT20Is at an average of 20.96. The tally includes an economy rate of 6.83 and the best figures of 3/4.
Gwanzura now has 10 wickets from 14 WT20Is at an average of 32.9 in 2026.