1st WT20I: India survive Zimbabwe scare in Raipur

In what should have been a straightforward chase, India were 14/0 after the first over.

However, Nyasha Gwanzura dismissed Mandhana and Anushka Sharma in the second over to add turbulence.

In the next over, former skipper Harmanpreet Kaur fell to Michelle Mavunga. Gwanzura then removed the dangerous Shafali Verma, leaving India at 19/4.

Deepti and Niki then survived the rest of the Powerplay.