1st WT20I: India survive Zimbabwe scare in Raipur
What's the story
Smriti Mandhana's first WT20I as India's full-time captain could have been marred by a historic upset from Zimbabwe. The Women in Blue held their nerves to chase down a modest 115 in 15.4 overs at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Nyasha Gwanzura triggered their top-order collapse, reducing the hosts to a precarious 19/4. Niki Prasad and Deepti Sharma then got India home.
Innings
How the Zimbabwe innings panned out
Zimbabwe, asked to bat, had a sluggish start, losing Beloved Biza in the first over.
Although Kelis Ndhlovu and Modester Mupachikwa steadied the ship with a 53-run stand, the run rate dipped.
After Ndhlovu's dismissal, Zimbabwe were down to 82/3 in 15 overs.
While Sharne Mayers returned unbeaten on 43 (33), Nandani Sharma bagged incredible returns of 4-0-11-2.
Zimbabwe reached 114/5 in 20 overs.
Chase
India falter early in the chase
In what should have been a straightforward chase, India were 14/0 after the first over.
However, Nyasha Gwanzura dismissed Mandhana and Anushka Sharma in the second over to add turbulence.
In the next over, former skipper Harmanpreet Kaur fell to Michelle Mavunga. Gwanzura then removed the dangerous Shafali Verma, leaving India at 19/4.
Deepti and Niki then survived the rest of the Powerplay.