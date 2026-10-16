Smriti Mandhana becomes first player with 650 WT20I fours: Stats

Mandhana tops the boundary tally in WT20Is by a mile.

With 650-plus fours, she is followed by Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu (563). New Zealand's Suzie Bates is the only other batter with 500-plus fours (525) in the format.

Among Indians, Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma are behind Mandhana with 400-plus boundaries.

Mandhana also has 100-plus sixes in the format.