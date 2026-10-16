Smriti Mandhana becomes first player with 650 WT20I fours: Stats
What's the story
Star Indian batter Smriti Mandhana has unlocked another achievement in international cricket. Leading as India's full-time captain for the first time, Mandhana completed 650 fours in WT20Is. She reached the landmark with her first boundary in the 1st WT20I against Zimbabwe at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Mandhana is currently the leading run-scorer in WT20Is.
Milestone
Mandhana tops this list
Mandhana tops the boundary tally in WT20Is by a mile.
With 650-plus fours, she is followed by Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu (563). New Zealand's Suzie Bates is the only other batter with 500-plus fours (525) in the format.
Among Indians, Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma are behind Mandhana with 400-plus boundaries.
Mandhana also has 100-plus sixes in the format.
Numbers
Most runs in WT20Is
As mentioned, the Zimbabwe WT20I marked Mandhana's first international as India's full-time captain.
She took over the reins from Harmanpreet after the latter led India to the Asian Games gold.
With 4,876 runs at 30.86, Mandhana is the highest run-scorer in WT20Is. Her tally includes 2 tons and 37 half-centuries.
Only three other women have 4,000-plus runs in the format.
Information
Mandhana departs early
India restricted Zimbabwe to 114-5 (20 overs) in the 1st T20I. However, the hosts suffered a top-order collapse, with Mandhana departing for 9 (6). She scored 2 boundaries.