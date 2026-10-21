1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer's India await NZ challenge in Christchurch

The match will be hosted by Christchurch's Hagley Oval, a venue known to aid both batters and bowlers in phases.

While seamers will get swing off the pitch, batters can make the most of the fast track.

With pleasant weather, dew can come into play at night.

According to Cricinfo, the 200-run mark wasn't breached in the last eight T20Is played in New Zealand.

While Sony Sports Network will broadcast the match, live-streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.