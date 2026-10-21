1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer's India await NZ challenge in Christchurch
What's the story
After a 2-2 draw against West Indies at home, India will take on New Zealand in the opening T20I of the five-match series on October 22. India will play for the first time in New Zealand since their 2022/23 tour, where they won the T20I series 1-0. While India are without Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar earlier returned to the setup. NZ will also field a full-strength XI.
Match conditions
Pitch report and other details
The match will be hosted by Christchurch's Hagley Oval, a venue known to aid both batters and bowlers in phases.
While seamers will get swing off the pitch, batters can make the most of the fast track.
With pleasant weather, dew can come into play at night.
According to Cricinfo, the 200-run mark wasn't breached in the last eight T20Is played in New Zealand.
While Sony Sports Network will broadcast the match, live-streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.
India
India eye early advantage
After finding success at home, Shreyas Iyer would want to shun the ghosts from the Ireland and England T20I series.
The team also welcomed back Varun Chakravarthy, who is fit again. Bhuvneshwar's experience would also come in handy.
Probable XI: Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy, and Arshdeep Singh.
New Zealand
New Zealand's full-strength roster
Meanwhile, New Zealand have their dynamic openers, Finn Allen and Tim Seifert, back. Notably, Allen hasn't played a T20I in New Zealand since March 2025.
Besides, Devon Conway could be their No. 3 batter in Rachin Ravindra's absence.
Probable XI: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wicket-keeper), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, and Lockie Ferguson.
Record
India's record in New Zealand
India have played four T20I series in New Zealand, winning two and losing the other two. The losses came in 2009 and 2019, by a margin of 2-0 and 2-1, respectively.
Among India's most memorable series wins in New Zealand across formats came in 2020, when the Virat Kohli-led side routed the Kiwis 5-0.
This included two Super-Over finishes. India also won their last T20I series in New Zealand in 2022 (1-0).
H2h
Overall head-to-head record
Overall, India and New Zealand have clashed in 31 completed T20Is, with India winning 19. NZ have prevailed in 11 encounters (1 tied).
In India, the Men in Blue have a 12-5 win-loss record. The two teams also met at neutral venues twice, both times with New Zealand emerging victorious.
Earlier this year, India defeated New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup final.
Numbers
A look at notable numbers
For New Zealand, Tim Seifert has the most T20I runs against India (477).
Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma has a strike rate of 248.93 against the Kiwis in the format.
Notably, Ishan Kishan is set to become the Indian with the most T20I runs in a calendar year. He requires seven more runs to surpass Suryakumar Yadav (1,164 runs in 2022).
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