Ben Duckett races to his fifth ODI hundred: Key stats

England's batting lineup faltered, with Tom Banton (4), Joe Root (5), Harry Brook (1), and Jordan Cox (6) all falling cheaply.

Sam Curran provided some resistance with a knock of 42 runs off 52 balls.

Duckett added 93 runs with Curran as England went near the 150-run mark after being reduced to 52/4.

The former continued to bat well with the lower-order batters and completed his ton during the course.

He went down as the seventh England batter, falling to spinner Arafat Minhas in the 37th over.