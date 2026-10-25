Ben Duckett races to his fifth ODI hundred: Key stats
What's the story
Ben Duckett's brilliant century powered England against Pakistan in the ongoing ODI tri-series match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Duckett scored a defiant 105 runs off 111 balls, marking his fifth ODI century. He smoked 10 fours and two sixes. Despite his efforts, England struggled with their batting performance and lost wickets at regular intervals. Here we look at his stellar knock and stats.
Match highlights
Duckett the only shining light in England's innings
England's batting lineup faltered, with Tom Banton (4), Joe Root (5), Harry Brook (1), and Jordan Cox (6) all falling cheaply.
Sam Curran provided some resistance with a knock of 42 runs off 52 balls.
Duckett added 93 runs with Curran as England went near the 150-run mark after being reduced to 52/4.
The former continued to bat well with the lower-order batters and completed his ton during the course.
He went down as the seventh England batter, falling to spinner Arafat Minhas in the 37th over.
Stats
Duckett's maiden ODI ton versus Pakistan
As per Cricinfo, Duckett now has five tons and 10 fifties in the ODI format.
Playing his 43rd match, the dashing opener has raced to 1,807 runs at an average of 43.02.
His strike rate is a fine 98.79. This was his first ton across two outings against Pakistan.
This was also his maiden away (home of opposition) hundred and a second one on Pakistan soil.
Information
4,000 runs in List A cricket
With his 36th run in the game, Duckett went past 4,000 List A runs. Playing his 114th match, the batter has raced to 4,069 runs at an average of around 40. His strike rate is in excess of 100. The tally now includes eight tons and as many as 24 fifties.