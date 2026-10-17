Pakistan host Sri Lanka in ODI tri-series opener: Preview
What's the story
The tri-series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka kicks off on Sunday in Rawalpindi. The tournament is crucial for all three teams, also involving England, as they prepare for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027. Pakistan recently defeated Australia 2-1 in an ODI series, while Sri Lanka's form has been shaky with a new captain Kusal Mendis at the helm. Here is the match preview.
Team dynamics
Sri Lanka's dismal record this year
Sri Lanka have had a tough year, winning only 10 out of 32 international matches.
Their last win came against Pakistan in a T20I match in the past week.
New captain Mendis led the team to victory with an unbeaten knock of 87 off just 48 balls.
The win was significant for Sri Lanka as they look to find their footing ahead of the World Cup.
Rising stars
Pakistan's young guns Minhas, Afridi, and Ahmed shine against Australia
Pakistan's recent ODI series win against Australia was a major boost for the team.
The series saw the emergence of young all-rounder Arafat Minhas, who was named Player of the Series for his seven wickets at an average of 12.28.
He has been in great form lately, taking five wickets in three T20Is against Sri Lanka.
Other standout performances came from Shaheen Afridi and leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed during their series against Australia.
Player spotlight
Babar Azam leads from the front for Pakistan
Babar Azam was Pakistan's top scorer in the series against Australia, scoring 40, 16, and 69.
He has a good record against Sri Lanka with four centuries at an average of 58.33.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka may consider bringing Avishka Fernando into the XI after Kamil Mishara's recent mediocre scores.
Notably, Mendis's 409 ODI runs this year have come at an average of 68.16.
Udara recently scored 91 off 55 in the first T20I against Pakistan.
Match conditions
Rawalpindi weather and pitch report
The pitch at Rawalpindi is known to be batting-friendly with short boundaries, making it an ideal ground for batters.
The weather is expected to be clear, with temperatures ranging from mid-to-low 20s.
Owing to the expected dew factor, the toss-winning skipper is likely to chase.
Meanwhile, the match will be played on Sunday, October 18, and will get underway at 1:30pm IST.
H2H
A look at the head-to-head record
As per Cricinfo, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have faced each other 160 times in ODIs.
Pakistan have won 96 of these matches while Sri Lanka have emerged victorious on 59 occasions.
There have been four no-results and one tie in this period.
At home, the head-to-head record is 21-12 in Pakistan's favor.
Line-ups
Probable playing XIs of the 2 teams
Pakistan probable XI: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Ghazi Ghouri (wk), Minhas Arafat, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.
Sri Lanka probable XI: Lahiru Udara, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Kamindu Mendis, Sahan Arachchige/Pavan Rathnayake, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando.
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