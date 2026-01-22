Bayern's Michael Olise owns 30 goal involvements in 2025-26: Stats

Bayern Munich secured their place in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 with a convincing win over Union Saint-Gilloise. The match, played at the Allianz Arena on Thursday, saw Harry Kane score twice for the German champions. His first goal came in the 52nd minute, followed by a penalty conversion just three minutes later. Interestingly, Michael Olise assisted Kane's opener. The former Crystal Palace winger is now involved in 30 goals for Bayern this season from 29 matches. Here are his stats.

Champions League Bayern qualify for R16, stay 2nd in 36-team UCL standings With this victory, Bayern Munich are placed second in the 36-team Champions League 2025-26 standings. With 18 points from seven games, the Bavarians will look to be the 2nd side with 20-plus points in the league stage in Matchweek 8. They are three points behind leaders Arsenal and five points clear of Barcelona, who lead a pack of four clubs just outside the top eight automatic positions.

Season How has Olise fared in the 2025-26 Bundesliga season? Bayern Munich, who top the Bundesliga 2025-26 standings after 18 matches, have witnessed Olise register 10 goals and 13 assists. He is one of the three players with 10-plus goals this season alongside Kane (21) and Stuttgart's Deniz Undav (10). Olise is the only player with 10-plus assists this season. His teammate Luis Diaz owns 9 assists. As per Opta, Olise is the only player from Europe's big five leagues with 10+ goals and assists this season.

Advertisement

UCL What about his Champions League stats this season? In 7 Champions League 2025-26 matches, Frenchman Olise has scored 1 goal in addition to making 4 assists. As per Squawka Comparison Matrix (data by Opta), Olise has clocked 12 shots (excluding blocks) with six of them on target. He has hit the woodwork once. Olise has created 18 chances and owns 42 touches in the opposition box. He has provided 5 through balls and completed 5 lay-offs.

Advertisement