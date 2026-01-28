Pakistan vs Australia, 1st T20I: Match preview and stats
Pakistan are set to face Australia in a high-stakes three-match T20I series. The first match is set to be held on January 29 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The match will start at 4:30pm IST. Pakistan come into this match after a mixed bag of results against Sri Lanka, while Australia are still reeling from a tough series against India. The series is a warm-up for both sides ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, starting February 7.
PAK
Pakistan's recent performance and form
Pakistan suffered a 14-run defeat to Sri Lanka in their last completed T20I match on January 11, 2026. The loss came after a rain-affected second T20I. Pakistan had won the first T20I as the series ended 1-1. Before that, Pakistan claimed a T20I Tri-series win which included Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. In October-November 2025, Pakistan beat South Africa 2-1 at home in a three-match series.
AUS
Australia have also done well since T20 World Cup 2024
Since the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, the Aussies have featured in 7 T20I bilateral series, winning five, drawing one and losing one. Australia's last T20I series was against India at home. They lost the 5-match series 2-1. In October 2025, the side defeated New Zealand 2-0 in a three-match series. In August 2025, they defeated South Africa 2-1 in a three-match series. Before that, they tamed West Indies away in July 2025, winning 3-0. Australia beat Pakistan 3-0 in November 2024 and drew 1-1 against England before that. They also downed Scotland 3-0.
Squads
Here are the squads of both teams
Australia squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matt Short, Marcus Stonis, Adam Zampa. Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.
Information
Here's the H2H record
As per ESPNcricinfo, the two teams have met each other 28 times in T20Is. Pakistan have claimed 12 wins with Australia pocketing 14 matches (Tied: 1, NR: 1). On Pakistan soil, the two teams have met once. Australia won that contest.
Stats
Player focus: Here are the stats
Sahibzada Farhan was Pakistan's top run-scorer in 2025. In 26 matches, he scored 771 runs at 30.84 (50: 7). Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh had a successful Big Bash League 2025-26 season with Perth Scorchers. Marsh hammered 360 runs in 12 matches at 30 (100s: 1, 50s: 1). Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan owns 816 runs in T20Is at 18.16. With the ball, he has picked 114 scalps at 24.33. Australian spinner Adam Zampa is four shy of 400 T20 scalps. 134 of his wickets have come in T20Is for Australia.