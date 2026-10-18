Babar Azam becomes fifth Pakistan batter with 16,000 international runs

After making his international debut in 2015, Babar became Pakistan's mainstay batter across formats.

In 144 ODIs, he has scored 6,671 runs at an average of 53.36 with 20 tons and 38 half-centuries.

Despite having a lower strike rate, Babar is Pakistan's highest run-scorer in T20Is (4,596 runs from 145 T20Is at 38.94). He also owns three tons.

Babar also has 4,771 runs from 66 Tests at 42.98, including nine tons.