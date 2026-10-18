Babar Azam becomes fifth Pakistan batter with 16,000 international runs
What's the story
Star batter Babar Azam has unlocked a major achievement for Pakistan, completing 16,000 international runs. He achieved this feat during the ODI Tri-Series game against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Babar led Pakistan's recovery along with Saad Baig after they were reduced to 32/2, being asked to bat. Eshan Malinga dismissed him for 45 (57). Here are the key stats.
Milestone
Babar joins these Pakistan legends
With his seventh against Sri Lanka, Babar touched the 16,000-run mark in international cricket.
Among the greatest Pakistan batters, Babar joined Inzamam-ul-Haq (20,541), Younis Khan (17,790), Mohammad Yousuf (17,134), and Javed Miandad (16,213).
Across 355 ODIs (399 innings), Babar now has 16,038 runs at an average of 45.30. His tally includes 32 tons and 111 half-centuries.
Information
Third-fastest Pakistani to this landmark
Babar is also the third-fastest to 16,000 international runs among Pakistan players (399 innings), only behind Mohammad Yousuf and Javed Miandad. Overall, the fastest to this landmark is India's Virat Kohli.
Career overview
Babar's overall international numbers
After making his international debut in 2015, Babar became Pakistan's mainstay batter across formats.
In 144 ODIs, he has scored 6,671 runs at an average of 53.36 with 20 tons and 38 half-centuries.
Despite having a lower strike rate, Babar is Pakistan's highest run-scorer in T20Is (4,596 runs from 145 T20Is at 38.94). He also owns three tons.
Babar also has 4,771 runs from 66 Tests at 42.98, including nine tons.
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Successive ODI tons
According to Cricinfo, Babar Azam is the only player to score three successive hundreds twice in ODI cricket. He achieved these sets in 2016 and 2022.