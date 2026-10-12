Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford reprimanded for this reason: Details
What's the story
West Indies batters Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford have been reprimanded for violating Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. The disciplinary action was taken after their conduct during the second T20I match against India in Ranchi, which saw WI chase down a massive 250. Both players have also received a demerit point each for their respective offenses. Here are further details.
Equipment violation
Powell's offense
According to the ICC, Powell was found guilty of violating Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.
This article deals with "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match."
The offense was committed when Powell hit the ball away with his bat after being dismissed by Mayank Yadav in West Indies's innings' sixth over.
Umpire dissent
Rutherford's offense
Rutherford, on the other hand, was found guilty of violating Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct.
This article deals with "showing dissent at an Umpire's decision during an International Match."
The offense was committed when Rutherford aggressively yelled at the umpire for not giving a wide in the 13th over.
Charges filed
Charges laid by these umpires
The charges against Powell and Rutherford were laid by on-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Rohan Pandit, third umpire Nitin Menon, and fourth umpire Virender Sharma.
Both players accepted their offenses and the sanctions imposed on them.
The ICC's disciplinary action serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining respect for cricket equipment and umpire decisions during international matches.