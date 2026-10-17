Premier League: Chelsea hand Everton first defeat of the season
What's the story
Chelsea defeated Everton 2-0 in the 2026/27 Premier League at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday. Pedro Neto scored both goals for Chelsea in the second half, sealing their victory and ending Everton's unbeaten start to the season. Despite the win, Chelsea had to substitute Emi Martinez after he collided with center-back Jarrad Branthwaite. According to Squawka, Chelsea kept a clean sheet in the Premier League for the first time since January this year.
Match summary
How the match panned out
Chelsea dominated possession in the first half despite a goalless opening. Everton also defended resolutely.
The deadlock was broken when Pedro Neto scored just 45 seconds into the second half from Jorrel Hato's cross.
While Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez sustained a severe head injury, Xabi Alonso's side secured the 2-0 win with a clinical finish from Neto.
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Chelsea's youngest goalkeeper
In the 67th minute, Martinez and Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite had a head-on collision, resulting in the former being stretchered off. Chelsea's new goalkeeper Mike Penders made his Premier League debut after Martinez's departure. He became Chelsea's youngest goalkeeper in the competition.
Details
Key stats and standings
Chelsea held 53% possession compared to Everton's 47% in the match. They took as many as 16 shots, with five on target. Meanwhile, all five of Everton's shots were on target.
Chelsea are fifth in the Premier League standings with four wins, one defeat, and two draws. They have 13 points.
And Everton, facing their season's first defeat, are just behind Chelsea (10 points).
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Notable landmarks for Chelsea
As mentioned, Chelsea kept a clean sheet in the Premier League for the first time since January this year. They broke their 22-game streak. As per Squawka, Pedro Neto scored twice in a Premier League game for the first time.