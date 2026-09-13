Erling Haaland's controversial goal hands City Manchester derby win: Stats

City's winning goal has sparked a debate over its legitimacy.

Enzo Fernandez was clearly in an offside position, but his involvement in the play wasn't ruled out.

The offside flag went up before the semi-automated offside technology ruled Haaland onside, sparking further controversy over Fernandez's position during the play.

Gary Neville criticized the decision, saying, "When they look back on this, they will recognize they got this wrong."