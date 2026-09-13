Erling Haaland's controversial goal hands City Manchester derby win: Stats
What's the story
Erling Haaland's controversial goal led Manchester City to a 1-0 victory over rivals Manchester United in the latest installment of the Manchester derby. The match, played at Old Trafford, saw Phil Foden controversially sent off in the first half after retaliating against Bruno Fernandes. Despite being a man down, City's resilience paid off when Haaland scored the winner in the 60th minute. United hit the post twice but never quite threatened their arch-rivals.
Goal controversy
Goal sparks offside controversy
City's winning goal has sparked a debate over its legitimacy.
Enzo Fernandez was clearly in an offside position, but his involvement in the play wasn't ruled out.
The offside flag went up before the semi-automated offside technology ruled Haaland onside, sparking further controversy over Fernandez's position during the play.
Gary Neville criticized the decision, saying, "When they look back on this, they will recognize they got this wrong."
Match highlights
Foden's red card and United's missed chances
The match was marred by Foden's sending-off after he kicked out at Fernandes.
The incident has sparked a debate over whether there was enough contact from Foden to warrant a red card.
Despite being a man up, United failed to capitalize on their advantage, hitting the post twice through Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo.
City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma also denied Bryan Mbeumo a late equalizer with an incredible save.
Words
Haaland talks about City showing 'personality'
After City's 1-0 win, Haaland told Sky Sports: "This hasn't really happened a lot in my lifetime that we go down to 10 men, so it's a kind of new experience to win with 10 men. It's amazing. I have to be honest."
"We had to lay low, which is not ideal. We like to keep the ball, we like to try to score goals, but these times, you have to go a bit lower and take your chances when it's possible. We managed to do that well."
"This shows personality, character to keep the ball away at Old Trafford, with 10 men. That is personality."
Numbers
Haaland is the highest scorer in Manchester derby (Premier League)
Haaland has raced to 116 Premier League goals from 136 matches. He also has 24 assists.
Making his 204th appearance for the club in all competitions, Haaland has scored 168 goals.
In the ongoing season, he has six goals from six matches across competitions, including 4 in the Premier League.
Notably, Haaland scored his 9th Manchester derby goal which is now the highest (Premier League), as per Opta.
Haaland surpassed Man United's Wayne Rooney and City's Sergio Aguero (8 each).
Do you know?
City get their 10th Premier League win at Old Trafford
As per Opta, City are the first visiting team to win 10 times at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Liverpool are next with 8 wins. Meanwhile, Chelsea and Arsenal own six wins each.
Details
United 0-1 City: Match stats
United had 54.7% ball possession against 10-man City, who edged past their rivals in terms of xG 0.99-0.95.
From 16 attempts, Michael Carrick's side had three shots on target. City managed two shots on target from six attempts.
United hit the woodwork twice as both sides created one big chance each.
In terms of touches in the opposition box, United had 27 compared to City's 15.
Do you know?
City maintain 100% winning run; United under the cosh
After 4 matches this season in the Premier League, City have 12 points (W4). City are 2nd behind Arsenal on goal difference. On the other hand, 13th-placed United are struggling. From 4 games, they own one win (D1 L2).
Information
2nd side with this record against United
As per Squawka, City are only the 2nd team in Premier League history to beat United at Old Trafford having had a player sent off after Everton FC in November 2025.