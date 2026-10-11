Everton remain unbeaten in Premier League 2026-27 season: Details here

Hull City took the lead when Joe Gelhardt capitalized on a mistake by Ainsley Maitland-Niles to score past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

However, Everton equalized just before halftime through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who headed in from a Maitland-Niles cross.

The second half saw Thierno Barry put Everton ahead after receiving a pass from Dewsbury-Hall, despite earlier missed chances.