Everton remain unbeaten in Premier League 2026-27 season: Details here
What's the story
Hull City and Everton played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the MKM Stadium, continuing their strong starts to the Premier League 2026-27 season. Joe Gelhardt opened the scoring for Hull in the 43rd minute, but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall equalized for Everton less than five minutes later. Thierno Barry then put Everton ahead in the second half, only for substitute Mohamed Belloumi to score a late equalizer for Hull.
Match highlights
Everton equalize just before halftime
Hull City took the lead when Joe Gelhardt capitalized on a mistake by Ainsley Maitland-Niles to score past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.
However, Everton equalized just before halftime through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who headed in from a Maitland-Niles cross.
The second half saw Thierno Barry put Everton ahead after receiving a pass from Dewsbury-Hall, despite earlier missed chances.
Late comeback
Hull City salvage a point with Belloumi's goal
Hull City managed to equalize in the 74th minute when Mohamed Belloumi fired a shot past Pickford after receiving a cut-back from Elliot Stroud.
The midfielder, who had just scored for Algeria on Tuesday but was only fit enough for the bench, tapped the ball past Dewsbury-Hall and beat Pickford with his driven shot.
This goal salvaged Hull's unbeaten home start to the season and kept their hopes alive for a top-four finish.
Team performance
Everton are fifth with 2 wins and 4 draws
Hull City have had a solid start to the season, with two wins and three draws from six Premier League games, taking their tally to nine points.
The team's strong defense has been key to their success. Hull are placed 9th after six matches.
Meanwhile, Everton are also in good form, having gone unbeaten in their first six league matches for the first time since 2013-14.
They currently sit fifth on goal difference. From six games, they own two wins and four draws.