Punam Raut retires from international cricket: Details
What's the story
Indian cricketer Punam Raut has announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket. The 37-year-old made the announcement on Instagram, saying she had decided to retire after "much thought and reflection." Raut's career spanned from 2009 to 2021, during which she represented India in four Tests, 73 ODIs, and 35 T20Is.
Emotional tribute
'Cricket has been more than just a sport'
In her retirement post, Raut expressed her deep love for the sport and the pride she felt representing India.
She said, "Cricket has been more than just a sport - it has shaped my character, taught me resilience, and given me memories that I will cherish forever."
The cricketer also thanked everyone who believed in her during her journey.
Career highlights
Most successful in ODIs
Raut was most successful in WODIs, scoring 2,299 runs at an average of 34.83.
She played three ODI World Cups (2009, 2013, and 2017), including a century against Australia in a league game in 2017.
Albeit in a losing cause, she made 86 in the final against England in the same edition.
Raut also recalled the impact of the 2017 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup on women's cricket in India and how it inspired many young girls.
Milestone moments
Record opening stand with Deepti Sharma
In 2017, Raut also shared a record opening stand of 320 with Deepti Sharma against Ireland in a WODI.
This was the first-ever 300-run partnership in the history of WODIs.
She made her Test debut with a duck but scored a century (130) in her third Test against South Africa in Mysore in 2014.
Raut bowed out with 264 Test runs at 44.
In T20Is, she scored 719 runs at an average of 27.65 and played four editions of the T20 World Cup from 2009 to 2014.
Next steps
Hope to give back to the sport: Raut
Raut's last international appearance was in an ODI against England in June 2021.
She thanked the Mumbai Cricket Association for their support during her early years.
As she retires from international cricket, Raut hopes to give back to the sport that gave her everything.