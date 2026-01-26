Who owns the fastest T20I fifty against a full-member team? 

In a stunning display of power-hitting, Abhishek Sharma has created history by scoring the second-fastest half-century for India in T20Is. The record came during the third T20I match against New Zealand in Guwahati on Sunday. Abhishek reached his half-century in just 14 balls as India accomplished the 154-run target in just 10 overs. On this note, we list down the batters with the fastest T20I fifties against a full-member team.

#3 Abhishek Sharma - 14 balls vs NZ, 2026 Abhishek's blistering knock saw him record the joint-third-fastest T20I fifty against a full-member side. The southpaw brought up his 14-ball half-century with a maximum off Jacob Duffy on the sixth over's final ball. Abhishek went on to smash seven fours and five sixes en route to his 68* off 20 balls (SR: 340.00). This effort powered India to an eight-wicket win.

#3 Colin Munro - 14 balls vs SL, 2016 Abhishek shares the third place on this list with New Zealand's Colin Munro, who also blasted a 14-ball fifty against Sri Lanka in the 2016 Auckland affair. Chasing 143 in the game, the Kiwis (147/1) crossed the line in just 10 overs thanks to Munro's destruction. Batting at three, the southpaw attacked from the outset and returned unbeaten on 50 off 14 balls. Munro slammed seven sixes and a solitary four during his stay.

#2 Jan Frylinck - 13 balls vs Zimbabwe, 2025 The second-fastest T20I fifty against a full-member nation belongs to a batter from an associate team. Namibian opener Jan Frylinck smashed a 13-ball half-century against Zimbabwe in last year's Bulawayo affair. Frylinck attacked from the word go and went on to smash a stunning 77 from just 31 balls. This knock was studded with eight fours and six maximums as Namibia finished at 204/7 and later won by 28 runs.

