South Africa's Quinton de Kock comes out of ODI retirement

In a major development, South African batter Quinton de Kock has reversed his retirement from ODI cricket. De Kock, who retired following the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup , has been named in SA's squad for their upcoming Pakistan tour. The senior opener will be part of both ODI and T20I rosters. While the 32-year-old has left Test cricket, he is still active in T20Is.

Context Why does this story matter? De Kock, who made his international debut in 2012, has been a crucial member of SA's top order. Although he had retired from Test cricket, his fearless striking at the top makes him an important asset for the Proteas in limited-overs cricket. Moreover, he has climbed the ladder with his glove-work behind the stumps. SA will be elated to have him back in ODIs.

Information SA's ODI squad for Pakistan tour ODI squad: Matthew Breetzke (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, and Sinethemba Qeshile.

Information SA's T20I squad for Pakistan tour T20I squad: David Miller (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane, and Lizaad Williams.

ODI numbers Over 6,000 runs in ODI cricket De Kock made his ODI debut on January 19, 2013, against New Zealand. As of now, he has represented the Proteas in 155 ODIs. The dasher is the seventh-highest run-scorer for SA in the format, having slammed 6,770 runs at 45.74. The tally includes 21 tons and 30 half-centuries. With the gloves, he has 226 dismissals, the second-most for SA in the format.