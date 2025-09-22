Robin Uthappa questioned by ED in online betting app case

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case linked to the illegal 1xBet betting platform. According to reports, the 39-year-old reached the ED Headquarters around 11am on September 22, where he was questioned under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The investigation is part of a wider crackdown on illegal betting platforms and their celebrity promoters.

Probe details What is the 1xBet case? The ED is investigating several cases involving illegal betting apps, which are believed to have duped people and investors of crores or evaded a huge amount in taxes. The Curacao-registered company claims to be a "globally recognized bookmaker" with 18 years in the betting industry. According to its website, bets can be placed on thousands of sporting events. Notably, both its website and app are available in 70 languages.

Strategy Probe into celebrity endorsements The ED is trying to determine how celebrities were approached by 1xBet for endorsement, who the contacts were in India, and how they were compensated. It is also being investigated whether these payments can be classified as "proceeds of crime" under the PMLA. Since last year, several Bollywood and South Indian film stars and cricketers have come under the scanner for allegedly promoting these illegal platforms. Robin Uthappa now adds to the growing list of celebrities being questioned.