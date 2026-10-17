Rachin Ravindra discusses Kohli, Rohit's influence on his career
What's the story
Rachin Ravindra, New Zealand's rising cricket star, has credited Indian legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for shaping his batting style. Ahead of the upcoming ODI series between India and New Zealand, Ravindra spoke about how the two have inspired generations of cricketers globally. "Everyone around the world who has followed cricket will be crazy about Rohit and Virat," Rachin said in an interaction arranged by Sony Sports Network.
Influence
Ravindra credits Kohli, Rohit for shaping his game
Ravindra revealed that he has idolized both Kohli and Rohit for years, taking inspiration from their consistency, trophy wins, and the memorable moments they have created.
He said, "They are two players I have idolized for years. I've modelled by batting a bit on them and have taken things from what they have been doing."
The New Zealand cricketer also acknowledged the lessons he learned from these two greats over time.
Adaptability
What Ravindra said about Kohli, Rohit
Ravindra emphasized how he has been influenced by Kohli's ability to play in bouncy conditions and Rohit's prowess against spin.
He said, "Watching the way Virat plays in bouncy conditions and the way Rohit plays spin has influenced me in several ways."
The New Zealand all-rounder also stressed their grit and determination as qualities he tries to emulate.
Achievement
Ravindra downplays comparisons with Indian greats
Ravindra made a name for himself during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, scoring 578 runs at an average of 64.22.
He was quick to downplay comparisons with Kohli and Rohit, saying, "It is a privilege to be mentioned in that conversation."
The young cricketer also stressed that his main focus is on contributing to his team's success rather than individual accolades.
Confidence boost
New Zealand's historic Test series win in India
Ravindra also spoke about New Zealand's historic 3-0 Test series win in India in 2024, which he believes will give the Black Caps confidence going into the ODI series.
He said, "Beating such a quality team in its own conditions gives you enormous confidence."
The young cricketer recalled how previous tours to India were tough but winning three games against a side featuring Rohit, Virat was a proud moment for him.