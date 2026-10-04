Rafael Nadal open to coaching role? Spaniard drops hint
What's the story
Tennis legend Rafael Nadal has hinted at taking up a coaching role in the future. The 22-time Grand Slam champion dropped the hint after his return to court for an exhibition match, the Rafa Nadal Academy Slam. The event was held on Saturday to celebrate a decade of the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca and featured tennis stars Andy Murray, Marat Safin, and Dominic Thiem, among others.
Match details
Nadal's first appearance since retirement
In the exhibition match, Nadal played for Team Rafa alongside Carlos Moya, David Ferrer, and Richard Gasquet. They faced off against Team Murray, which included Murray himself, Safin, Thiem, and Fabio Fognini.
The former stars played a series of doubles tiebreaks, with Team Rafa winning overall 4-3.
This was Nadal's first exhibition appearance since retiring from professional tennis after the 2024 Davis Cup Finals.
Coaching prospects
Never say never: Nadal
After the exhibition, Nadal was asked if he would consider a return to tennis as a coach.
The 40-year-old said, "To be a coach? Never say never." He added that he is always ready to help academy players when needed but his current life with two young children and other commitments doesn't allow him to think about coaching professionally.
"It's not in my head at all right now," Nadal said.
Return to sport
'Racket reminds me of my struggles'
Nadal also opened up on the difficulties of playing tennis after his physical struggles in the latter part of his career.
He said, "Grabbing the racket will always be fun for me, but that's another matter from closing the door on exhibitions - I'll play them, but it's a slow process."
The racket reminds him of many of the pains he went through during his career.
Career
Legacy of Rafael Nadal
In a career spanning over two decades, Nadal won a record 22 Grand Slam titles. Only two other players have 20-plus singles titles: Novak Djokovic (24) and Roger Federer (20).
Nadal was a class apart at the French Open, thereby earning the title King of Clay.
The Spaniard owns 14 French Open titles (2005-2008, 2010-2014, 2017-2020, and 2022), winning eight more than Bjorn Borg (6).