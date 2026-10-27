Rajat Patidar slams consecutive centuries in Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Stats 

Patidar's innings has helped Madhya Pradesh extend its advantage over Bihar, after the former bowled out the latter for 99 on Day 1.

In response, MP were well placed at 206/3 when their skipper arrived to bat.

He took the innings forward with a 108-run stand with fellow centurion and opener Saksham Purohit, who made 132.

Patidar then dominated a 68-run partnership with Atharv Mahajan (24) en route to his hundred.

His efforts meant MP finished at 407/8d.