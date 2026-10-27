Rajat Patidar slams consecutive centuries in Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Stats
What's the story
Madhya Pradesh captain, Rajat Patidar, has raced to his 18th First-Class century. The milestone came against Bihar in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match on Tuesday at Indore's Holkar Stadium. Patidar was run out for 109 off 133 balls at a healthy strike rate of 81.95, hitting 13 fours along the way. This is his second consecutive century after a hundred (122) against Pondicherry in MP's last match.
Game impact
Patidar's innings bolsters Madhya Pradesh's position
Patidar's innings has helped Madhya Pradesh extend its advantage over Bihar, after the former bowled out the latter for 99 on Day 1.
In response, MP were well placed at 206/3 when their skipper arrived to bat.
He took the innings forward with a 108-run stand with fellow centurion and opener Saksham Purohit, who made 132.
Patidar then dominated a 68-run partnership with Atharv Mahajan (24) en route to his hundred.
His efforts meant MP finished at 407/8d.
Captaincy achievements
Success in IPL and Ranji Trophy
Earlier this year, Patidar became the third captain after MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma to win multiple IPL titles.
He led RCB to its second title, further cementing his reputation as a successful leader in the cricketing world.
His recent centuries in the Ranji Trophy are another feather in his cap as he continues to excel both as a player and a captain.
Stats
A look at his FC numbers
Playing his 80th First-Class match as per Cricinfo, Patidar has raced to 5,757 runs at an average of around 44.
His tally now includes 18 tons and 27 half-centuries.
Patidar broke into India's Test side in early 2024 on the back of his impressive domestic run.
He made his Test debut against England in Visakhapatnam in February 2024.
However, the batter managed only 63 runs across three Tests and six innings in that series at a paltry average of 10.50.
Patidar was dropped from the Test squad thereafter.