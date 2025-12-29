CSK's Ramakrishna Ghosh shines with seven-fer in VHT: Details here 

Uncapped all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh, who was retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, has already started justifying their faith. He recently put on a stellar performance in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh. Playing under Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy, Ghosh wreaked havoc against Himachal Pradesh batters. He claimed seven wickets in the first innings to script the VHT record books.

Match details Ghosh's exceptional bowling performance In the match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, Ghosh made full use of the conditions. The 28-year-old pacer dismissed both openers in quick succession and went on to take five more wickets, finishing with impressive figures of 7/42 in just 9.4 overs. Despite his stellar performance, Ghosh didn't get much support from his teammates as they leaked runs and allowed Himachal Pradesh to post a competitive total of 271/10 on a tricky wicket.

Strategic asset Ghosh's potential role in IPL 2026 CSK has bolstered its squad with some top-notch international bowlers for IPL 2026. However, Ghosh could be their secret weapon as he is relatively unknown to most batsmen. The franchise may use him as a trump card or an impact substitute in the tournament. Despite CSK's home ground, Chidambaram Stadium not being particularly spin-friendly, other venues could prove beneficial for this talented pacer.