Ranji Trophy: Ayush Badoni slams third FC double-century

Delhi were well placed at 142/3 when Badoni arrived on the opening day.

The dashing batter shared a massive 234-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Priyansh Arya.

The latter was unfortunate to miss out on his double century by just one run on Sunday.

Badoni added another 167 runs with Sumit Mathur (92) before being dismissed.

Having been dismissed for 217, the middle-order batter surpassed his previous best FC score of 205*.