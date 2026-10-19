Ranji Trophy: Ayush Badoni slams third FC double-century
What's the story
Ayush Badoni has scored his third double century in First-Class cricket. The Delhi captain achieved this feat during the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2026-27 match against Gujarat at Delhi's Palam 'B' ground on Monday. Badoni played with great intent and ended up scoring 217 runs off just 246 balls, with an impressive tally of 22 fours and two sixes. Here are the key stats.
Record-breaking performance
Badoni surpasses his previous best score of 205*
Delhi were well placed at 142/3 when Badoni arrived on the opening day.
The dashing batter shared a massive 234-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Priyansh Arya.
The latter was unfortunate to miss out on his double century by just one run on Sunday.
Badoni added another 167 runs with Sumit Mathur (92) before being dismissed.
Having been dismissed for 217, the middle-order batter surpassed his previous best FC score of 205*.
Career milestones
Third double-century in First-Class cricket
Badoni has now scored three double-centuries in First-Class cricket.
His first was an unbeaten 205 against Jharkhand in 2024, followed by another unbeaten knock of 204 against East Zone in 2025.
Coming to his numbers, Badoni has played 26 matches and batted in 41 innings, scoring 2,216 runs at an average of around 55.
He has scored five centuries and 11 half-centuries in this format.