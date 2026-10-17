These staggering records establish Joe Root as batting great (Tests) 

As England's all-time leading Test run-scorer, Root has scored a whopping 14,278 runs from 169 matches at an average of 50.45.

With 15,921 runs, only India's Sachin Tendulkar is ahead of him in terms of Test runs. His tally includes 41 tons and 69 fifties.

Tendulkar (51) and South Africa's Jacques Kallis (45) are the only batters with more hundreds in the format.