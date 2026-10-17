These staggering records establish Joe Root as batting great (Tests)
What's the story
Joe Root has established himself as one of the greatest batsmen in modern Test cricket, with over 14,000 runs and a record 41 centuries under his belt. His unmatched consistency both at home and abroad has redefined batting longevity and class. Here are some of the staggering records that make him a modern-day legend in the longest format of the game.
#1
Root only behind Tendulkar
As England's all-time leading Test run-scorer, Root has scored a whopping 14,278 runs from 169 matches at an average of 50.45.
With 15,921 runs, only India's Sachin Tendulkar is ahead of him in terms of Test runs. His tally includes 41 tons and 69 fifties.
Tendulkar (51) and South Africa's Jacques Kallis (45) are the only batters with more hundreds in the format.
#2
Most Test runs in home Tests
Earlier this year, Root etched his name in the record books by becoming the highest run-scorer in Test cricket on home soil.
As per Cricinfo, Root boasts a total of 7,664 runs across 158 Test innings on home soil at a fine average of 53.97.
This tally includes 24 tons and 36 fifties across 89 matches. No other batter has scored more than 23 Test tons in a nation.
#3
Most fifties in Test cricket
Last month, Root created history by surpassing Tendulkar's record for the most fifties in Test matches.
His current tally of half-centuries reads 69, one more than that of Tendulkar.
In terms of 50-plus scores, Root's tally of 110 such scores is only second to Tendulkar's 119.
With Root being 35, he is likely to topple the Indian legend soon.
#4
12 successive scores of 50-plus
In August 2017, Root equaled South Africa's AB de Villiers's record of scoring 50 or more runs in the most consecutive matches.
The former accomplished this feat by recording at least one 50-plus score in 12 back-to-back Tests.
This was insane consistency from the batter as he continued that form in the years to come.