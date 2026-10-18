President's Trophy: Rizwan to lead SNGPL after NCCIA probe setback

Rizwan has been summoned by the NCCIA twice since returning to Pakistan after the Lord's Test in August.

The agency is probing online betting and gambling in Pakistan cricket.

After his first appearance at NCCIA's Lahore office, Rizwan challenged the investigation in the Lahore High Court and sought the return of his mobile phone. However, his petition was dismissed.

Despite this setback, Rizwan is set to play for Peshawar in next month's Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.