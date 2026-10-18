President's Trophy: Rizwan to lead SNGPL after NCCIA probe setback
What's the story
Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan will lead Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in the final round of the first-class President's Trophy. The tournament, which started last month, will see Rizwan make his debut on October 19. He was initially ruled out of the competition due to a "failure to appear in the pre-season fitness test," according to a PCB source. However, it was later revealed that he was barred from participating due to an ongoing investigation by the country's cybercrimes agency (NCCIA).
Legal proceedings
Rizwan summoned by NCCIA twice
Rizwan has been summoned by the NCCIA twice since returning to Pakistan after the Lord's Test in August.
The agency is probing online betting and gambling in Pakistan cricket.
After his first appearance at NCCIA's Lahore office, Rizwan challenged the investigation in the Lahore High Court and sought the return of his mobile phone. However, his petition was dismissed.
Despite this setback, Rizwan is set to play for Peshawar in next month's Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
Team impact
SNGPL on verge of relegation
Rizwan's return is expected to give a much-needed boost to SNGPL, who are on the verge of relegation.
The finalists from last year are currently at the bottom of the eight-team table with five draws and one defeat from six matches.
They will face third-placed Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) in the final round at Shoaib Akhtar Stadium in Rawalpindi.
Stats
Rizwan averages 41.94 in FC cricket
Though Rizwan's recent form has been far from stellar, his overall numbers in red-ball cricket are mighty impressive.
Across 136 matches, he has scored 7,634 runs at an average of 41.94. He owns 37 fifties and 15 tons, as his best score reads 224.
2,682 of his FC runs have come across 47 Tests for Pakistan at 37.77.