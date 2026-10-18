Is Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's ODI career over?
What's the story
Ravindra Jadeja was recently dropped from India's ODI squad for the upcoming five-match series against New Zealand. The decision comes after he was rested in the third and final ODI against West Indies, as suggested by captain Shubman Gill after the match. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee's strategy remains unclear, with Jadeja's road ahead shrouded in mystery.
Performance analysis
Jadeja's recent ODI form has been underwhelming
Jadeja, 37, was a key player for India across formats for over a decade. While he retired from T20Is in 2024, his recent ODI form has been inconsistent.
He took just two wickets in the first two ODIs against West Indies, bowling 10 overs each.
Before that, his last ODI wicket came in December 2025. He went wicketless in four successive games.
Struggles
Jadeja since 2023 ODI World Cup
Despite being a match-winner, Jadeja's numbers have been on a downward spiral since the conclusion of the 2023 ODI World Cup.
In 15 ODIs since then, the all-rounder has scored just 149 runs at an average of 29.8. With the ball, he has taken 14 wickets at 47.92.
This includes a bowling average of 54.22 in 10 ODIs in India, according to Cricinfo.
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Another low for Jadeja
Before his last outing (2nd ODI against WI), Jadeja took multiple wickets in an ODI in March last year. He scalped 2/40 against Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final. In his next eight appearances, Jadeja didn't take more than one wicket.
Batting comparison
Axar proving his worth with the bat as well
Jadeja's inconsistency has also been parallel to Axar Patel's rise in the format. He was picked in India's ODI squad for the New Zealand tour.
Since the 2023 World Cup, the southpaw has scored 437 runs from 20 ODIs at an average of 29.13. His best score reads 57*.
The left-arm spinner has also taken 21 wickes at 34.14.
Future prospects
What next for Jadeja?
According to a recent report in the Times of India, Jadeja is no longer part of the management's plans for the 2027 World Cup.
Other players like Washington Sundar, Harsh Dubey, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Axar are likely to get more chances.
"He is not in India's scheme of things for the 2027 ODI World Cup," a source was quoted as saying by TOI.
Information
Jadeja's all-rounder numbers
Jadeja, who made his ODI debut in 2009, has featured in each of the last three ODI World Cups. His numbers in the format are also exceptional - 234 wickets at an economy of 4.90 and 2,905 runs at 32.27, as per Cricinfo.