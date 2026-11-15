Rohit, Kohli hit historic low with another failure vs NZ 

Batting first in the game, India were off to a terrible start with Rohit falling in the sixth over.

The 39-year-old opener looked uncomfortable even after hitting a boundary through extra cover.

His innings came to an end in the sixth over when he mistimed a flick off Matt Fisher's delivery, which was caught by the deep mid-wicket fielder.

Two overs later, Fisher got the better of Kohli as well. The latter top-edged a 145kph short delivery outside off as Tim Seifert accepted the catch.

While Rohit departed for seven off 13 balls, Kohli made five off seven.