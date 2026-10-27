Will Rohit Sharma return to T20Is after 2027 World Cup? 

Rohit said, "Oh my. Both are captains of India currently. Gill is currently my captain. I have to play in the '27 World Cup. I have to keep him happy."

He then added, "After '27, need to make a comeback in T20, so have to keep Shreyas happy as well."

While the second part of his statement was clearly a joke, it also hinted at a possible return to the format after the 2027 World Cup.