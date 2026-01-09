Ruturaj Gaikwad boasts highest average in List A cricket: Stats 

Days after being dropped from India 's ODI squad for the upcoming New Zealand series, Ruturaj Gaikwad has created history by becoming the batter with the highest average in List A cricket. The right-handed batsman achieved this feat after scoring an unbeaten 134 off 131 balls for Maharashtra against Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match in Jaipur on Thursday. This was his 20th century in List A cricket, and he now averages an impressive 58.83 in this format.

Career highlights Gaikwad's remarkable List A cricket journey Gaikwad's journey in List A cricket began with a century for Maharashtra in 2017. Since then, he has been on a roll, scoring 20 centuries and 19 half-centuries 99 matches, as per ESPNcricinfo. His latest innings against Goa not only helped Maharashtra post a competitive total of 249/7 but also took him past the milestone of 5,000 runs in List A cricket. He is now the fastest to reach this landmark, having taken just 95 innings.

Record-breaking average Gaikwad's List A average surpasses cricketing greats Gaikwad's stellar performance in the league stage game has pushed his List A average to an incredible 58.83, the highest among all players with a minimum of 50 innings. The star has now raced to 5,060 runs in the format and that too at a strike rate of 102.20. He has now surpassed Australian legend Michael Bevan, who has an average of 57.86 in this format. England's Sam Hain (57.76) has now dropped to the third place.

DYK Gaikwad's maiden ODI century Last month, Gaikwad scored his maiden ODI ton for India while batting at No. 4 against South Africa in Raipur. However, he was not picked in the 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match series against New Zealand, starting January 11 in Baroda. With vice-captain Shreyas Iyer regaining fitness, several experts have lamented this decision. Overall, Gaikwad owns 228 runs from nine ODIs at 28.50.