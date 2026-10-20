Ruturaj Gaikwad slams his 10th First-Class ton: Key stats
What's the story
Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad hammered a resounding century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy in Pune. In response to Jharkhand's 169, Gaikwad bolstered Maharashtra with an unbeaten 101 (172) at No. 7. This included an unbeaten 182-run stand with Ankit Bawne, who scored 169. The duo powered Maharashtra to 527/5 in 150 overs, before skipper Prithvi Shaw declared. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Gaikwad's ton at No. 7
Despite a decent start, Maharashtra were in trouble at 81/3 in 25.2 overs. Bawne and Digvijay Patil then steadied the ship with a 230-run stand.
Two quick dismissals reduced the home side to 345/5. Gaikwad then joined forces with Bawne, scoring a fine 101 off 172 balls (6 fours and 1 six).
This propelled Maharashtra past 520.
Journey
Gaikwad impresses again in red-ball cricket
As mentioned, this was Gaikwad's 10th century in First-Class cricket.
The right-handed batter, who also has 18 half-centuries, continues his wait for a Test debut.
Gaikwad has also played 12 ODIs and 23 T20Is for Team India. He is part of India's ODI squad for the impending New Zealand tour.
Gaikwad will also lead India A on the tour.
Information
A look at his numbers
According to Cricinfo, Gaikwad now has 3,466 runs from 49 First-Class matches at an average of over 44. The Maharashtra batter averaged 82.00 in the last Ranji Trophy edition, having scored 410 runs from five games.