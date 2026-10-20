Ruturaj Gaikwad slams his 10th First-Class ton: Key stats

Despite a decent start, Maharashtra were in trouble at 81/3 in 25.2 overs. Bawne and Digvijay Patil then steadied the ship with a 230-run stand.

Two quick dismissals reduced the home side to 345/5. Gaikwad then joined forces with Bawne, scoring a fine 101 off 172 balls (6 fours and 1 six).

This propelled Maharashtra past 520.