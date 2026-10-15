Rickelton to keep wickets in 2nd Australia Test; Stubbs dropped
What's the story
South Africa have announced a 17-man squad for the second Test against Australia in Gqeberha, which gets underway on October 18. The team will be led by Temba Bavuma and features Matthew Breetzke as the only new inclusion. Breetzke replaces Tristan Stubbs, who was dropped after scoring 32 and 1 in the first Test match. This marks Breetzke's return to the Test squad after his last appearance in July 2025. Notably, the hosts lost the opening game by 214 runs.
Squad dynamics
Breetzke replaces Stubbs
Breetzke, who has played two Tests for South Africa, was a part of the limited-overs squads against Namibia and Australia.
He scored a century in the first ODI in Durban.
South Africa's head coach Shukri Conrad said Breetzke's ODI form gave him an edge over others.
The inclusion of Breetzke could lead to changes in the batting order as Ryan Rickelton will don the wicketkeeping gloves, leaving Kyle Verreynne out of likely contention for the starting XI despite being retained in the squad.
Team strategy
What will be Rickelton's batting position?
With Rickelton taking up wicketkeeping duties, South Africa now has to decide whether he will bat lower down the order or continue opening with his keeping role.
Tony de Zorzi, who regularly opened with Aiden Markram in the last World Test Championship cycle (2023-25), is unavailable due to a hamstring injury.
This could see Breetzke open or uncapped batter Marques Ackerman take up the role.
Match conditions
A look at the other details
The rest of the squad remains unchanged from the one that played in Durban.
Kagiso Rabada, who missed that Test due to a hamstring niggle, is expected to be fit. He is one of seven pacers in the squad.
Heavy rain is predicted for the first day of play on Sunday, which could affect match proceedings.
South Africa squad for second Test vs Australia: Temba Bavuma (capt), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne.