Rickelton to keep wickets in 2nd Australia Test; Stubbs dropped 

Breetzke, who has played two Tests for South Africa, was a part of the limited-overs squads against Namibia and Australia.

He scored a century in the first ODI in Durban.

South Africa's head coach Shukri Conrad said Breetzke's ODI form gave him an edge over others.

The inclusion of Breetzke could lead to changes in the batting order as Ryan Rickelton will don the wicketkeeping gloves, leaving Kyle Verreynne out of likely contention for the starting XI despite being retained in the squad.