Indian cricketer S Meghana retires from all formats: Details here
What's the story
Indian cricketer S Meghana has announced her retirement from all formats of the game at the age of 30. The top-order batter last represented India Women in October 2022 and was last seen during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season. "As I announce my retirement from all formats of cricket as a player, my heart is overflowing with gratitude," she wrote on social media.
Career highlights
Meghana's journey in international cricket
Meghana, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, made her international debut in a T20I against the West Indies in November 2016.
She scored 17 runs off 16 balls but had to wait until February 2022 for her ODI debut against New Zealand.
In three WODIs on that tour, she scored a total of 114 runs. However, those remain her only appearances in that format.
T20I achievements
Her numbers in WPL and T20Is
In her WT20I career, Meghana played 17 matches and scored 258 runs at a strike rate of 102.78 with one half-century.
She also had a successful stint in the Women's Premier League (WPL), having played three seasons with Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
She was part of RCB's title-winning squad in 2024, further cementing her legacy in women's cricket.
Across 15 games in the tourney, she scored 302 runs at an average of 23.23.
Post-retirement aspirations
I will continue to support young players, says Meghana
Meghana announced her retirement on social media, expressing gratitude for the lessons learned and friendships made throughout her career.
She thanked her family, coaches, teammates, support staff, and fans for their unwavering support.
While her playing days have come to an end, Meghana intends to remain connected with cricket by mentoring young players and giving back to the sport that gave her everything.