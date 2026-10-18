Australia drop Nathan Lyon for Gqeberha Test: Details here
What's the story
In a major shake-up, Australia have dropped Nathan Lyon from their playing XI for the second Test against South Africa. The decision comes as part of a strategy to go with an all-pace attack in Gqeberha. Scott Boland has been preferred over Lyon in this match, marking a significant shift in Australia's selection approach. The latter claimed just two wickets across 42 overs in the opening match in Durban. Here are further details.
Selection impact
Lyon has missed five out of Australia's last 10 Tests
It must be noted that Australia have left Lyon out of a red-ball Test for the first time since 2013, as per Cricinfo.
He missed the end of the Ashes last year when Australia chose not to field a frontline spinner.
This means he has missed five out of Australia's last 10 Tests, which also includes some injury-forced ousters.
His exclusion from the Gabba Test against England last December had particularly upset him.
Captain's statement
Cummins explains the tough decision
Australia captain Pat Cummins explained the tough decision to drop Lyon.
He said they were trying to fit both Lyon and Boland into the team.
"But of course, when you've got someone like Scotty... you leave some training sessions shaking your head how that bloke is [not] in your first XI," he added, highlighting Boland's exceptional skills.
With 573 wickets from 144 matches at an average of 30.26, Lyon is the highest Test wicket-taker among active bowlers.
He has 24 fifers under his belt.
Team modifications
South Africa also makes changes to their team
South Africa have also made some changes to their team.
Kagiso Rabada returns after missing the first Test due to a hamstring injury, bolstering the South African bowling attack.
Marques Ackerman and Matthew Breetzke have also been included in the playing XI.
Despite expectations of a different spin combination, Simon Harmer retains his place in the squad as Keshav Maharaj misses out.
Ryan Rickelton will don the wicketkeeping gloves as Kyle Verreynne has been dropped.
XIs
A look at the XIs of both teams
Australia XI: Nic Maddinson, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland.
South Africa XI: Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.
Weather woes
Rain delays start of the match
The start of the second Test match between South Africa and Australia has been delayed due to rain.
The weather conditions have been cloudy with showers, leading to a wet outfield at St George's Park in Gqeberha.
It must be noted that the Aussies are 1-0 up in the series after winning the opening game by 214 runs.