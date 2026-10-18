Australia drop Nathan Lyon for Gqeberha Test: Details here 

It must be noted that Australia have left Lyon out of a red-ball Test for the first time since 2013, as per Cricinfo.

He missed the end of the Ashes last year when Australia chose not to field a frontline spinner.

This means he has missed five out of Australia's last 10 Tests, which also includes some injury-forced ousters.

His exclusion from the Gabba Test against England last December had particularly upset him.