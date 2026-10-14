SA vs AUS: Will Kagiso Rabada return for 2nd Test?
What's the story
South African cricket captain Temba Bavuma has hinted that fast bowler Kagiso Rabada could return for South Africa in the 2nd Test against Australia, starting on Sunday in Gqeberha. Rabada has been out of action since May when he played for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He missed the series opener against Australia in Durban due to a hamstring injury sustained during training.
Recovery update
Bavuma provides update on Rabada's recovery
After SA's defeat in the 1st Test, Bavuma said that Rabada is making good progress in his recovery from the hamstring injury.
The SA skipper was optimistic about the 31-year-old's potential return to the Proteas' lineup for the second Test.
"KG (Rabada) looks good," Bavuma said after South Africa's heavy loss in the first Test. "His non-selection was more from a precautionary point of view to give him the extra couple of days."
Team adjustments
What does Rabada's return mean?
If Rabada returns, Anrich Nortje is likely to be dropped after his successful Test comeback in Durban.
While Marco Jansen is irreplaceable at the moment, pace-bowling all-rounder Wiaan Mulder fared well in the Durban Test.
The Proteas may also consider Gerald Coetzee, Corbin Bosch, and Dane Paterson as pace bowling options for this match.
Team confidence
Bavuma backs his team despite heavy loss
Despite the loss, Bavuma has expressed full confidence in his team.
He said they would have conversations about performance but stressed that professional sport is all about delivering results.
"If you're not delivering the goods and if there is someone else who's waiting in the wings, they'll get that opportunity," he said.
The South Africa skipper was disappointed with their start to the series against Australia but remained hopeful for improvement in future matches.
Significance
Rabada's importance
Rabada's absence hurt the Proteas in the 1st Test, where they couldn't bowl out Australia.
Despite his recent tryst with injuries, the right-arm seamer remains SA's most powerful weapon in the bowling attack.
He was instrumental in South Africa's five-wicket victory over Australia in last year's ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's.
Rabada currently has 340 wickets from 73 Tests at an average of 22.03, including 17 fifers.