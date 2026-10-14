SA vs AUS: Will Kagiso Rabada return for 2nd Test?

After SA's defeat in the 1st Test, Bavuma said that Rabada is making good progress in his recovery from the hamstring injury.

The SA skipper was optimistic about the 31-year-old's potential return to the Proteas' lineup for the second Test.

"KG (Rabada) looks good," Bavuma said after South Africa's heavy loss in the first Test. "His non-selection was more from a precautionary point of view to give him the extra couple of days."