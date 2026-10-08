WTC 2025-27 standings ahead of South Africa vs Australia Tests
What's the story
South Africa host Australia for a three-match Test series, starting on October 9 at Kingsmead, Durban. It's a vital series for two big giants with Temba Bavuma's South Africa aiming to get over the line. Notably, the two teams played the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2025 with the Proteas winning. Before that, Australia had won the WTC 2023 final, beating India. In the ongoing 2025-27 cycle, Australia and South Africa could very well reach the final.
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WTC 2025-27 standings: Australia and South Africa lead the show
As mentioned, Australia won the 2023 World Test Championship final.
In the ongoing cycle, Pat Cummins-led Australia have won eight out of their 10 matches, giving them a points percentage of 80. Australia own 96 points.
On the other hand, South Africa, the winners of the last edition, are in second place with a points percentage of 75 after winning three out of four matches.
Standings update
New Zealand, Bangladesh in top 4
New Zealand, the first WTC champions in 2021, are in third place with four wins out of six matches. They have a points percentage of 72.22.
Bangladesh are placed fourth with three wins out of six matches and a points percentage of 55.56.
New Zealand host India next on home soil and could push for a top-two berth if they win against Shubman Gill's men.
Team analysis
India, England in danger zone
India, the two-time WTC runners-up, have won five out of their 11 matches. They have a points percentage of 51.52.
England have also won seven out of their 16 matches (L8 D1). England's points percentage is 38.54.
They were also penalized for maintaining a slow over-rate in their clashes.
India need to win against New Zealand and then overcome Australia at home. It won't be an easy task.
Position overview
Sri Lanka, West Indies, and Pakistan at bottom
Sri Lanka have won one out of their six matches in the championship. They have a points percentage of 33.33.
West Indies and Pakistan are at the bottom of the standings with two wins each from 12 and nine matches, respectively.
Their points percentages are 20.83 and 4.63, respectively, as they continue to seek improvement in upcoming fixtures for better positions in this edition of WTC cycle.
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Upcoming fixtures for Australia and South Africa
Australia have three series remaining in the ongoing 2025-27 cycle.
Cummins' men have three matches against South Africa, 4 against New Zealand and another 5 versus India.
Meanwhile, South Africa have four series in their bag.
Bavuma's men will play three matches against Australia, 2 against Bangladesh, 2 against England and another 2 matches against Sri Lanka.