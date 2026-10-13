Sahibzada Farhan completes 1,500 T20I runs with whirlwind fifty: Stats
What's the story
Pakistan racked up 168/8 (20 overs) against Sri Lanka in the 3rd T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. While the majority of Pakistan's batters struggled, Farhan launched some blows to help them reach a challenging total. Notably, the Men in Green were 102/6 in 13.4 overs. Farhan and Arafat Minhas then bolstered them in the death overs. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Farhan leads Pakistan's fightback
Pakistan, asked to bat, had a decent start, with Farhan and Fakhar Zaman adding 34 runs in three overs.
However, Zaman's dismissal in the fourth over turned the tide. A struggling Pakistan side was down to 86/5 in 11.5 overs.
Farhan and Minhas then led Pakistan's recovery, adding 66 runs (37 balls). The former smacked a 47-ball 76 (7 fours and 3 sixes).
Numbers
Third successive fifty; 1,500 runs
This was Farhan's third successive T20I fifty, as he scored 89 and 73 in the first two games.
The Pakistan opener now has 13 half-centuries and 2 tons in the format.
Playing his 51st T20I (50 innings), Farhan has raced to 1,554 runs at an average of 32.37. His strike rate is nearly 140 (139.49).
Information
Farhan vs Sri Lanka
Farhan has an incredible T20I record against Sri Lanka. As per Cricinfo, he now has 534 runs from 10 games at 59.33 against the Lankans. His tally includes a ton, 5 half-centuries, and a strike rate of 158.92.