Sahibzada Farhan completes 1,500 T20I runs with whirlwind fifty: Stats

Pakistan, asked to bat, had a decent start, with Farhan and Fakhar Zaman adding 34 runs in three overs.

However, Zaman's dismissal in the fourth over turned the tide. A struggling Pakistan side was down to 86/5 in 11.5 overs.

Farhan and Minhas then led Pakistan's recovery, adding 66 runs (37 balls). The former smacked a 47-ball 76 (7 fours and 3 sixes).