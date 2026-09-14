Saikia reacts to India's denial to accept Asia Cup trophy

Saikia explained that despite the strained relations, the Indian government has a policy to play against all countries in multinational tournaments.

"Our whole situation since the Pahalgam incident in April 2025 changed after that. So after that there was pressure on us from our citizens that we shouldn't keep any relations with our neighboring country and not play cricket with them," Saikia told IANS following the Women's Asia Cup final.

Notably, India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final in Dubai.