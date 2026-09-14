Saikia reacts to India's denial to accept Asia Cup trophy
What's the story
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has supported the Indian women's cricket team's decision to not accept the Women's Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and President of the Asian Cricket Council. The decision comes in light of deteriorating India-Pakistan relations after a terror attack in Pahalgam in April 2025. Here are further details.
Policy clarification
Saikia on India's policy
Saikia explained that despite the strained relations, the Indian government has a policy to play against all countries in multinational tournaments.
"Our whole situation since the Pahalgam incident in April 2025 changed after that. So after that there was pressure on us from our citizens that we shouldn't keep any relations with our neighboring country and not play cricket with them," Saikia told IANS following the Women's Asia Cup final.
Notably, India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final in Dubai.
Trophy rejection
'We cannot receive the trophy from him'
Saikia justified the refusal of the Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi by saying, "The country with which our relations were already bad and which have deteriorated considerably since April 2025 - our operation is still ongoing.
One of their key leaders [Naqvi] is working against the interests of our country - we cannot receive the trophy from him."
Royal Box meeting
Saikia downplays interaction with Naqvi during final
Saikia downplayed his interaction with Naqvi in the Royal Box during the final, where BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla was also present.
He said, "It's not as if we wouldn't meet anyone. I was sitting outside in the Royal Box right from the toss until the end of the game. Everyone who came met me during the match."
No regrets
No regrets over failed attempts to resolve impasse
Saikia expressed no regrets over the failed attempts to resolve the impasse, saying, "Today's situation, we tried to solve it too but it was unsuccessful. But we have no regrets about it. Our objective was not focused on who would present the trophy."
He also praised the Indian women's team for their unbeaten run in the Asia Cup and looked ahead to their upcoming Asian Games campaign.