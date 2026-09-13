India beat Sri Lanka to win Women's T20 Asia Cup
What's the story
Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana put in stellar performances for India against Sri Lanka in the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 final at Dubai International Cricket Stadum on Sunday. Riding on their record-breaking 129-run partnership, India posted a competitive total of 183/5 in 20 overs. In response, Sri Lanka failed to get past India's total to lose the contest. Sl-W were folded for 111 in 20 overs. Here's more.
Duo
Indian openers shine versus SL-W
India enjoyed the powerplay overs (1-6), scoring 57 runs.
Shafali led the charge with 38 runs off 19 balls whereas Mandhana scored a patient 17-ball 19.
Shafali then raced to her fifty before Mandhana opened up as the duo completed a century-plus stand.
Mandhana got to her fifty before both players got out in quick succession. Mandhana was run out in the 14th over.
Cameos from Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh and Gunalan Kamalini helped India score 183/5.
Mandhana
5th fifty versus SL-W for Mandhana
Mandhana's 59-run knock was laced with five fours and three sixes.
Playing her 176th match, Mandhana raced to 4,751 runs from 170 innings at 30.65.
She smashed her 36th fifty (100s: 2).
As per Cricinfo, Mandhana is nearing 100 sixes (98).
In 26 matches versus Sri Lanka, Mandhana has raced to 608 runs at 26.43 (50s: 5).
Mandhana also recorded her 11th fifty in neutral venues (100s: 1). From 59 matches, she owns 1,573 runs at 30.84. She has hit 36 sixes.
Information
213 runs for Mandhana in Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026
Mandhana has ended her Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 campaign with a total of 213 runs from 5 matches at an average of 42.60. She clocked her maiden fifty (100s: 1). Mandhana hit 10 sixes and 25 fours, having struck at 165.11.
Shafali
21st fifty for Shafali in Women's T20Is
Shafali's 68-run knock was laced with nine fours and 2 sixes.
In 116 WT20I matches, Shafali raced to 3,137 runs at an average of 28.77. She clocked her 21st fifty and also reached 93 sixes.
As per Cricinfo, Shafali has scored 492 runs from 15 matches against SL-W at an average of 37.84. She clocked her 4th fifty against SL-W.
Do you know?
236 runs for Shafali in Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026
Shafali ended her Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 campaign with a total of 236 runs from 5 matches at an average of 47.20. She clocked her third fifty. Shafali hit 11 sixes and 28 fours, having struck at 171.01.
Record
Fastest fifty record for Shafali
As per Cricbuzz, Shafali has now recorded the fastest fifty (by balls) in the Women's T20 Asia Cup.
Fastest 50s in Women's T20 Asia Cup (by balls faced)
24 - Shafali Verma (IND-W) vs SL-W, Dubai, 2026
25 - Smriti Mandhana (IND-W) vs SL-W, Sylhet, 2022
26 - Richa Ghosh (IND-W) vs UAE-W, Dambulla, 2024
Do you know?
Shafali equals Chamari's record
As mentioned, Shafali smashed three 50-plus scores in the ongoing tournament. It's now the joint-most in a Women's T20 Asia Cup edition, alongside as many for Chamari Athapaththu during Sri Lanka's victorious 2024 campaign.
Information
Joint-most 100-plus stands for Mandhana and Shafali
Shafali and Mandhana scripted their 6th 100-plus stand in Women's T20Is which is now the joint-most alongside Esha Oza and Theertha Satish of UAE-W (6).
Chase
How did Sri Lanka's chase pan out?
SL-W saw Imesha Dulani suffer an early dismissal (4/1).
Chamari Athapaththu (36) and Vishmi Gunaratne (20) added a fine 58-run stand thereafter for the 2nd wicket.
However, from 62/1, SL-W were reduced to 63/3 with both set batters departing.
Harshitha Samarawickrama perished next to Shree Charani in the 14th over, leaving the Lankan Women on 86/4.
India wrapped up the show thereafter, bowling the Lankans out for 111.
Information
Summary of the Indian bowlers
Kranti Gaud managed 1/8 from 2 overs. Nandani Sharma bowled 3 overs and clocked 0/17. Shafali clocked 1/23 from 4 overs. Shree Charani was superb and claimed 4/20 from 4 overs (1 maiden). Deepti Sharma bagged 3/19 from 4 overs. Prema Rawat picked 1/22 from 3 overs.
Charani
Charani bags her third four-fer
Charani's four-fer helped her reach 54 scalps for IND-W from 30 games. She averages 13.87 (ER: 6.67).
She claimed her 3rd four-fer.
In six appearances versus SL-W, Charani now owns 9 scalps at 17.88.
In the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026, Charani finished with a tally of 12 scalps at just 5.88 from 5 matches.
Her economy rate was 3.65.
Deepti
Deepti finishes the tourney as the highest wicket-taker
Deepti's three-fer ensured that she finished the tourney as the top wicket-taker.
From 5 games, she collected 14 scalps at an average of 4.21. Her ER was a commanding 3.84.
Overall in the format for IND-W, Deepti now owns 182 wickets from 154 matches at 18.72.
24 of her wickets have come against SL-W from 22 matches at 18.5.
In 54 neutral venue games, Deepti owns a total of 72 scalps at 15.04.
Records
Records set by India's Charani
As per Cricbuzz, Charani is now the 3rd bowler to claim a four-fer in Women's T20 Asia Cup final.
4-fers in Women's T20 Asia Cup final
4/9 - Poonam Yadav (IND-W) vs BAN-W, Kuala Lumpur, 2018
4/13 - Sana Mir (PAK-W) vs IND-W, Guangzhou, 2012
4/20 - Shree Charani (IND-W) vs SL-W, Dubai, 2026
Charani also surpassed Poonam Yadav for the most number of wickets for IND-W in a calendar year in T20Is.
Most T20I wickets for IND-W in a calendar year
39* - Shree Charani in 2026
35 - Poonam Yadav in 2018
30 - Deepti Sharma in 2024
Dominance
4th Women's T20 Asia Cup honor for IND-W; 8th overall
Women's T20I Asia Cup winners
2012: India
2016: India
2018: Bangladesh
2022: India
2024: Sri Lanka
2026: India
Overall, India have 8 Asia Cup honors, having won all four editions in the WODI format: 2004, 2005/06, 2006 and 2008.