India beat Sri Lanka to win Women's T20 Asia Cup

India enjoyed the powerplay overs (1-6), scoring 57 runs.

Shafali led the charge with 38 runs off 19 balls whereas Mandhana scored a patient 17-ball 19.

Shafali then raced to her fifty before Mandhana opened up as the duo completed a century-plus stand.

Mandhana got to her fifty before both players got out in quick succession. Mandhana was run out in the 14th over.

Cameos from Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh and Gunalan Kamalini helped India score 183/5.