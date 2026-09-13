Smriti Mandhana hammers her 36th half-century in Women's T20Is: Stats
What's the story
In the final of the 2026 Women's T20 Asia Cup, India rode on a superb knock from Smriti Mandhana versus Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. India posted a score of 183/5 in 20 overs. Mandhana played a good hand, scoring 59 runs off 39 balls. Notably, she was part of a 129-run opening stand alongside fellow half-centurion Shafali Verma (68).
Knock
Shafali and Mandhana help India roar
India enjoyed the powerplay overs (1-6), scoring 57 runs.
Shafali led the charge with 38 runs off 19 balls whereas Mandhana scored a patient 17-ball 19.
Shafali then raced to her fifty before Mandhana opened up as the duo completed a century-plus stand.
Mandhana got to her fifty before both players got out in quick succession.
Mandhana was run out in the 14th over.
Runs
5th fifty versus SL-W for Mandhana
Mandhana's knock was laced with five fours and three sixes.
Playing her 176th match, Mandhana has raced to 4,751 runs from 170 innings at 30.65.
She smashed her 36th fifty (100s: 2). As per Cricinfo, Mandhana is nearing 100 sixes (98).
In 26 matches versus Sri Lanka, Mandhana has raced to 608 runs at 26.43 (50s: 5).
Do you know?
Mandhana records her 11th fifty in neutral venues
Mandhana also recorded her 11th fifty in neutral venues. She also owns a hundred. From 59 matches, she owns 1,573 runs at 30.84. She has hit 36 sixes.
Information
213 runs for Mandhana in Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026
Mandhana has ended her Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 campaign with a total of 213 runs from 5 matches at an average of 42.60. She clocked her maiden fifty (100s: 1). Mandhana hit 10 sixes and 25 fours, having struck at 165.11.
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Joint-most 100-plus stands for Mandhana and Shafali
As per Cricbuzz, Shafali and Mandhana scripted their 6th 100-plus stand in Women's T20Is which is now the joint-most alongside Esha Oza and Theertha Satish of UAE-W (6).