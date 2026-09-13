Smriti Mandhana hammers her 36th half-century in Women's T20Is: Stats

India enjoyed the powerplay overs (1-6), scoring 57 runs.

Shafali led the charge with 38 runs off 19 balls whereas Mandhana scored a patient 17-ball 19.

Shafali then raced to her fifty before Mandhana opened up as the duo completed a century-plus stand.

Mandhana got to her fifty before both players got out in quick succession.

Mandhana was run out in the 14th over.